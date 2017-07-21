Sean Spicer had barely just resigned when the honorary vulture of the Democratic Party, Maxine Waters, was front and center using it to attack Jeff Sessions.

As with most things Maxine tries, this failed EPICALLY.

Because gosh, who else should resign, Maxine?

Look in the mirror.

That’s not saying much, but true.

She doesn’t have any so don’t hold your breath.

She certainly does like to project, doesn’t she.

Psh, we’ve known that for DECADES.

D’oh!

Heh.

Please please please don’t give her any ideas.

