Last week, Twitchy reported on Linda Sarsour ‘making a list’ of any and every person who ‘defamed her’ – sort of like a backwards Santa Claus. Seems a popular comedian has made her ‘list’:

HA! Gosh, why on Earth would Linda Sarsour block Roseanne, a famous Jewish comedian …

Trending

Huh, you don’t say.

Seems Linda Sarsour and her little group of harpies with the Women’s March are less and less popular these days. Guess people in general are tired of them promoting terrorists and cop killers while pretending to be non-violent.

Common sense is oppressive and stuff.

Eyesore.

HA HA HA.

Classic.

Careful, you’ll make her list.

Related:

And now for the Women’s March tweet-storm, er, ‘brief refresher,’ defending Assata Shakur

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Linda SarsourlistRoseanne BarrWomen's March