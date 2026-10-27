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Family of Detained Youth Baseball Coach Says He Is a Lawful Permanent Resident; ICE Disagrees

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 6:00 PM
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Family of Detained Youth Baseball Coach Says He Is a Lawful Permanent Resident; ICE Disagrees
Twitchy

As this editor has said before, always be skeptical of headlines that include qualifiers like "critics say," "family members say," or "an attorney for the family says." In this case, the family of a certainly beloved youth baseball coach in the Washington, D.C. area is a lawful permanent resident who was taken into custody by ICE. WTOP News in Maryland has the details, or at least some of them.

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Funny how ICE also manages to detain them in the middle of securing their citizenship. Grace Newton reports for WTOP:

A longtime youth baseball coach known throughout the D.C. region as “Coach A” is being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Louisiana, according to his family.

Amaury Monsalve, a husband and father of two, has coached baseball in D.C. and Virginia for more than 25 years, including at Alice Deal Middle School, Jackson-Reed High School and Woodson High School. His family said Monsalve, who is originally from Venezuela, is a lawful permanent resident living in Virginia with no criminal record.

On Oct. 19, Monsalve was taken into ICE custody after a judge denied his citizenship case.

“Amaury’s difficulties stem, according to our examination, from serious errors made by a former immigration attorney more than 20 years ago, when Amaury had limited command of English,” Robert Carmona-Borjas, CEO and co-founder of the Arcadia Foundation, told WTOP. He said Monsalve is a lawful permanent resident who was seeking U.S. citizenship.

According to a police report, Monsalve was pulled over in a Chevy SUV for allegedly running a red light on the morning of Oct. 18. Police said they found a handgun, a fifth of tequila and a clear bag with a white powder — reportedly determined to be cocaine.

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Ah, according to the Arcadia Foundation, a non-profit that assists immigrants in navigating legal systems and programs.

Here's ICE's side of the story:

The post continues:

… proceedings, and an immigration judge ordered his removal on October 19. Work authorization or a pending application does NOT make you an American citizen or give you the right to remain in this country. He remains in ICE custody pending DEPORTATION.

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And how did he get a handgun?

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Publish the family's story first, and then publish ICE's after the narrative has already gone out:

That would have been the thing to do.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics CRIME | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | LOUISIANA

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