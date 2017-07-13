Linda Sarsour wants everyone to know that if you’ve said something to defame her character she is putting you on a list …

Just know that I am taking names of those who have lied about me to defame my character. I may be quiet now but not for long. I am working. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 11, 2017

Hey, at least she didn’t call for a jihad on all of us this time.

And seriously, nothing says female empowerment like threatening to sue a bunch of people for saying mean things about you after you call for a jihad on the president.

No one said these Women’s March types were all that bright.

This sounds like a threat… — ClemsonGrl (@liberty_grl) July 12, 2017

Apparently taking Linda at her word is somehow defaming her.

Who knew?

Lol. Sharia law doesn't allow women to sue. — Fork (@mr_pitchfork) July 13, 2017

D’oh!

You guys, she's totes serious now. She's taking names. — #NToH (@RightAllTheTime) July 13, 2017

Seriously, what did Linda think people would say (write?) when she tweeted this?

Derp.

Good luck with that, toots! — clarice starling (@hell_oh_clarice) July 12, 2017

