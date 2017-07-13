Linda Sarsour wants everyone to know that if you’ve said something to defame her character she is putting you on a list …
Just know that I am taking names of those who have lied about me to defame my character. I may be quiet now but not for long. I am working.
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 11, 2017
Hey, at least she didn’t call for a jihad on all of us this time.
And seriously, nothing says female empowerment like threatening to sue a bunch of people for saying mean things about you after you call for a jihad on the president.
No one said these Women’s March types were all that bright.
This sounds like a threat…
— ClemsonGrl (@liberty_grl) July 12, 2017
Apparently taking Linda at her word is somehow defaming her.
Who knew?
Lol. Sharia law doesn't allow women to sue.
— Fork (@mr_pitchfork) July 13, 2017
D’oh!
You guys, she's totes serious now. She's taking names.
— #NToH (@RightAllTheTime) July 13, 2017
Seriously, what did Linda think people would say (write?) when she tweeted this?
Derp.
Good luck with that, toots!
— clarice starling (@hell_oh_clarice) July 12, 2017
