Linda Sarsour wants everyone to know that if you’ve said something to defame her character she is putting you on a list …

Hey, at least she didn’t call for a jihad on all of us this time.

And seriously, nothing says female empowerment like threatening to sue a bunch of people for saying mean things about you after you call for a jihad on the president.

No one said these Women’s March types were all that bright.

Apparently taking Linda at her word is somehow defaming her.

Who knew?

D’oh!

Seriously, what did Linda think people would say (write?) when she tweeted this?

Derp.

