Editors with Twitchy don’t typically write in the first person, but I’m sorry folks, I have to write this one in the first person because I have a son. A wonderful, amazing, funny, sensitive son who turned 10 a couple of weeks ago, and I’m afraid for him.

I’m afraid for all little boys growing up in a world where garbage like THIS is somehow a narrative a whole movement stands behind. That a mother could write such horrible filth about her own sons to push a hateful, awful narrative … that she could knowingly hurt him, hurts me.

Hurts all mothers.

Woman has a suicidal son and won't stop publicly shaming him/calling him a rape apologisthttps://t.co/CA5vVbqpQK pic.twitter.com/Q2fZZdlAHr — notwokieleaks (@notwokieleaks) July 12, 2017

my son was deeply hurt by the last public humiliation I put him through so I'm going to publicly humiliate him again pic.twitter.com/dZy4qd6iND — notwokieleaks (@notwokieleaks) July 12, 2017

From RoleReboot.org:

I love my sons, and I love some individual men. It pains me to say that I don’t feel emotionally safe with them, and perhaps never have with a man, but it needs to be said because far too often we are afraid to say it. This is not a reflection of something broken or damaged in me; it is a reflection of the systems we build and our boys absorb. Those little boys grow into men who know the value of women, the value that’s been ascribed to us by a broken system, and it seeps out from them in a million tiny, toxic ways.

What the Hell is wrong with these people?!

Wait, rhetorical question … my bad.

This woman is evil. She thinks she is enlightened. She thinks she 'gets' it. Those poor boys.

Mom>Liberal 🙁 https://t.co/uLEKq1NkWQ — Jodi🇺🇸🍷 (@APLMom) July 13, 2017

This is what my friend calls a psychotic break. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 13, 2017

In 20 years, @sendvodka will be writing an article entitled "My sons avoid me like the plague, because misogyny probably, yeah, misogyny" 🤔 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) July 13, 2017

It's a problem that people like this have real psychiatric issues, but they are encouraged as being normal. So they don't get help. — Prepper Frog (@TueborFrog) July 13, 2017

She sounds like a nut. I feel awful for her boys. — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) July 13, 2017

"…it’s impossible for a white person to grow up without adopting racist ideas…" pic.twitter.com/Gpvj4r2XYP — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) July 13, 2017

Moms out there with sons, we have so much work to do to protect our boys and make sure they are safe in a world where this sort of hate speech is not only acceptable, but nurtured and supported.

Men are not inherently evil, they are not inherently dangerous and they are not LESS THAN. Equality is about being equal, not superior, and not shaming the other sex, and until third wave feminists figure this out, they’ll never really be equal.

And feminism tells us MEN are the problem. Shameful.

Editor’s note: I also write this in first person so Jody would know a WOMAN wrote it.

