Democrats have no sense of humor. And in other news, water is still wet.

Our good friend and favorite parody account, Sean Spicier, has been super busy enraging and mocking members of the Left by tweeting about both Hillary and Obama.

You know, mocking their so-called religious leaders?

As you can imagine, it didn’t go well for the Left (but will make everyone on the Right laugh their arses off).

First Hillary.

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

Our eyes!

Who you kidding with the size of that shirt?https://t.co/0u9tuPuGXv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 11, 2017

Heh.

OMG I hope Sean Spider knows he’s being parodied.

Sure hope so pic.twitter.com/lmEUAXWYCo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 11, 2017

Actually pretty sure that would be Hillary but hey, what do we know?

I'm also not wearing shirts 3 sizes too small pic.twitter.com/aXyrMwB8Xc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 11, 2017

Wow, was this person fat shaming someone? How rude.

And he/she/it really thought they were tweeting to Trump’s press secretary … think about that.

So is humorless people pic.twitter.com/SGqLBtMFcU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 11, 2017

Sad ain’t it?

It was worth a shot pic.twitter.com/UhDBCfD84k — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 11, 2017

Wow, he sure told Spicier.

Oh is it my turn to wear the handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/YAbfT3XfrN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 11, 2017

Gettin’ weird up in here.

This is the nicest thing anyone's ever said to me pic.twitter.com/sG7RD3fEQh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Awwww, that was sweet.

Ha!

Good stuff, right? But here is where the Left REALLY lost their shiznit, Spicier went after Obama:

#BringBackObama will probably work as well as #BringBackOurGirls did — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Watch.

I agree. No idea what Obama was thinking pic.twitter.com/llkiDgaTt6 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

She seems mad.

I'm sorry you don't like me reminding people of his failures pic.twitter.com/YZvKdOYyVu — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Oh brother.

Ok, but when Iran parks a nuke in your front yard don't come crying to us pic.twitter.com/sgcnTYxAry — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Their inability to accept that Obama was HUMAN and made mistakes is one of the things that cost them the 2016 election. Let’s hope they don’t figure that out.

Have to get up pretty early in the morning to fool the Resistance pic.twitter.com/jCPya4wKP1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Man, we need at least two cups of coffee.

I thought mocking the mentally challenged was frowned upon pic.twitter.com/DCTIH2SxyT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Huh? Spaz? That’s harsh.

Well, for your sake, I hope it's not the little yellow bus you're riding pic.twitter.com/oEaFl9qyNp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Meep meep.

You forgot incredible and intoxicating pic.twitter.com/gbf1d5zmjT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Our favorite trolls are the ones who troll others and call them trolls.

I love it when they think they're genuinely being smart pic.twitter.com/DWeBSNTIFK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 12, 2017

Awww, when there is so much insanity in the real world, it’s good to take a break and laugh at the world of parody … especially when it makes fools of the Left.

