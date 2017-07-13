Democrats have no sense of humor. And in other news, water is still wet.

Our good friend and favorite parody account, Sean Spicier, has been super busy enraging and mocking members of the Left by tweeting about both Hillary and Obama.

You know, mocking their so-called religious leaders?

As you can imagine, it didn’t go well for the Left (but will make everyone on the Right laugh their arses off).

First Hillary.

Our eyes!

Heh.

OMG I hope Sean Spider knows he’s being parodied.

Actually pretty sure that would be Hillary but hey, what do we know?

Trending

Wow, was this person fat shaming someone? How rude.

And he/she/it really thought they were tweeting to Trump’s press secretary … think about that.

Sad ain’t it?

Wow, he sure told Spicier.

Gettin’ weird up in here.

Awwww, that was sweet.

Ha!

Good stuff, right? But here is where the Left REALLY lost their shiznit, Spicier went after Obama:

Watch.

She seems mad.

Oh brother.

Their inability to accept that Obama was HUMAN and made mistakes is one of the things that cost them the 2016 election. Let’s hope they don’t figure that out.

Man, we need at least two cups of coffee.

Huh? Spaz? That’s harsh.

Meep meep.

Our favorite trolls are the ones who troll others and call them trolls.

Awww, when there is so much insanity in the real world, it’s good to take a break and laugh at the world of parody … especially when it makes fools of the Left.

