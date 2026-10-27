Sit DOWN! UN Amb. Mike Waltz Goes OFF on Cuban Official Trying to BULLY Him During Remarks (WATCH)

UN Ambassador Mike Waltz wasn't about to let a Cuban official intimidate him during his remarks.

Not. Gonna. Happen.

Folks, this is definitely something we don't see every day.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Trump UN Ambassador Mike Waltz just WENT BERSERK at the Cuban official who tried INTIMIDATING him in the middle of his remarks "BACK AWAY. THIS ISN'T HAVANA. You're NOT gonna intimidate ME! Do you understand who you're dealing with? This is AMERICA...SIT DOWN." 🔥🔥🔥 "I'm the representative of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA — BACK UP!" "You can bring as many people as you want, PLEASE SIT DOWN." The moderator got flustered! The UN is a total crapshow! I think these Cuban communists just KNOW what is coming. Rubio told Cubans to partner with the CIA, and they're shook now. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2026

THIS IS AMERICA ... SIT DOWN.

Hell yeah.

@EricLDaugh I love how this administration takes absolutely no crap from other countries. 🇺🇸 — TexSam🇺🇸 (@TS_Texam) October 27, 2026

And other countries don't know how to deal with it. For far too long, other countries have counted on America to be the 'adult in the room,' putting up with their constant BS.

That's done.

We're done being being taken advantage of.

@EricLDaugh The United States needs to leave the @UN. It's a ultra elite club of globalists. — Incendiary Bear (@IncendiaryBear) October 27, 2026

And unhinged lunatics, apparently.

That's the reaction we had as well. OH HELL YEAH.

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