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Sit DOWN! UN Amb. Mike Waltz Goes OFF on Cuban Official Trying to BULLY Him During Remarks (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 27, 2026 3:10 PM
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Sit DOWN! UN Amb. Mike Waltz Goes OFF on Cuban Official Trying to BULLY Him During Remarks (WATCH)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

UN Ambassador Mike Waltz wasn't about to let a Cuban official intimidate him during his remarks.

Not. Gonna. Happen.

Folks, this is definitely something we don't see every day.

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You've gotta watch this ... 

THIS IS AMERICA ... SIT DOWN.

Hell yeah.

And other countries don't know how to deal with it. For far too long, other countries have counted on America to be the 'adult in the room,' putting up with their constant BS. 

That's done. 

We're done being being taken advantage of.

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And unhinged lunatics, apparently.

That's the reaction we had as well. OH HELL YEAH.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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News Topics CUBA | DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | MARCO RUBIO | UNITED NATIONS

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