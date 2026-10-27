Tim Miller Upset Martha MacCallum Would Critique Cheesecake Factory Dig With Her ‘Six-Figure Face’

It's been days since Barack Obama, campaigning in Ohio, dropped his one-liner about President Donald Trump making the White House look like "Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory." Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar thought the joke was good enough to clip, but it didn't land with a lot of middle Americans who like the Cheesecake Factory and consider it a special occasion to dine out there. Nate Silver declared that all of the people who made a fuss over the joke were "performative humorless scolds" and "Woke 2.0."

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One of those humorless scolds was Martha MacCallum, who explained on Fox News that Obama just seemed out of touch and it was "kind of a guns and religion clinging kind of comment."

MacCallum: The Cheesecake Factory comment goes exactly to why Democrats lost the middle class, why they lost blue-collar voters. Because it's kind of a guns and religion clinging kind of comment and it turns a lot of people in this country off https://t.co/xd9iG6FnD0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2026

Stepping in for Silver was The Bulwark's Tim Miller, who decided to make MacCallum's "six-figure face" the basis of his witty retort.

This person is 62 years old. She has spent more money on botox, filler, and hair coloring than the median American income. A perfectly fine thing to do if you can afford it but don’t pretend to be in touch with the working class with a 6 figure face. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 26, 2026

I’m sorry… what???? — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 26, 2026

@Timodc You sound bitter. Dork. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) October 27, 2026

@Timodc Did you even watch what she said? BTW I expect to NEVER hear a word out of your mouth about the working class again after this. I'm betting your income is very much above that of the working class income. This disqualifies you, according to your own rules. — Kira (@Kiradavis) October 26, 2026

@Timodc The absolute misogyny dripping from your statement makes normal people throw up in their mouth. And she's worth 12 of you. Fuck off. — J Maness (@jennmaness76) October 27, 2026

@Timodc A good way to be "in touch with the working class" is to denigrate a lady. Of course, if you define "working class" as "a bunch of rude angry buffoons." That just shows how "in touch with the working people" you are. — Tanya Berlaga 🇮🇱 (@TBerlaga) October 26, 2026

@Timodc All I got out of your nasty comment is that she is 62…..I had no idea. Absolutely beautiful! And nothing wrong with a woman taking care of herself. — aging runner (@DesireeS55304) October 27, 2026

@Timodc @MalcolmNance I am 62 and exhausted. Do we really need to critique a woman’s appearance in addressing her comments?Women are either too young, old hags, have had too many cosmetic procedures or not enough. Can women just work and not have their appearance be under constant judgment? — Alicia Strohl Resnicoff (@AliciaResnicoff) October 26, 2026

@Timodc What an ugly thing to say. I hope and pray that you will become a better person than you are now. — Dave Adams (@DaveAdamsTXCTMO) October 27, 2026

@Timodc MacCallum is more in touch with average Americans than Obama or any other radical leftist because she actually speaks with and listens to average Americans. You wouldn’t understand that because you live in your “NeverTrump” bubble and you don’t listen to average Americans. — Soloman (@solo_pico) October 27, 2026

@Timodc You certainly sound like a bitter little dude. Her comment was perfectly on. Obama made a deliberate pivot, taking the Democrat Party from the Party of working class, to the Party of division and grievance. He never cared for working people, told them their jobs were leaving. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) October 27, 2026

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@Timodc Would you say the same to Jane Fonda! She is a rich entitled 80 year old Botox elite who lives in a gated community with security yet believes she talks for the average American and the poor illegal immigrants. — Dianne Daley (@DianneDaley) October 27, 2026

@Timodc You sound envious of a competent, respected and beautiful professional. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) October 26, 2026

@Timodc That's such a pile of bulwark. Attack the person rather than examining whether what she said was true. We'd rather have somebody that's out of touch and cares than someone like you who's out of touch and hates us. — Pete the Neanderthal (Parody) (@NutlawPete) October 27, 2026

@Timodc Bullying, gross, absurd and out of bounds Tim. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 27, 2026

@Timodc Are you really a sexist? Busting on a woman's looks? You leftist slobs are such hypocrites. — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) October 27, 2026

@Timodc Pointing out someone’s age, what they do to improve or keep their youthful appearance is somehow to strengthen your argument that she’s not in touch with the issues? Totally dumb way to make your point/argument. You just sound like a dick. — Rick Nagel (@MrRick805) October 26, 2026

@Timodc Holy shit, the man gaslighting for the party of Pelosi, Biden, and the fucking liberal Hollywood facelift army suddenly has a problem with Botox. You are ridiculous, Timmy. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) October 27, 2026

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@Timodc Hey, thanks for pointing that out. I didn’t realize she was 62 years of age. She looks great. — Brother Dusk (@Dio76Bri76) October 27, 2026

Miller must have really been triggered to Google Martha MacCallum's age and run with that as a reason she's not allowed to have an opinion. She looks great. They're all class at The Bulwark.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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