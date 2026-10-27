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Tim Miller Upset Martha MacCallum Would Critique Cheesecake Factory Dig With Her ‘Six-Figure Face’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 4:00 PM
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Tim Miller Upset Martha MacCallum Would Critique Cheesecake Factory Dig With Her ‘Six-Figure Face’
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It's been days since Barack Obama, campaigning in Ohio, dropped his one-liner about President Donald Trump making the White House look like "Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory." Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar thought the joke was good enough to clip, but it didn't land with a lot of middle Americans who like the Cheesecake Factory and consider it a special occasion to dine out there. Nate Silver declared that all of the people who made a fuss over the joke were "performative humorless scolds" and "Woke 2.0."

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One of those humorless scolds was Martha MacCallum, who explained on Fox News that Obama just seemed out of touch and it was "kind of a guns and religion clinging kind of comment."

Stepping in for Silver was The Bulwark's Tim Miller, who decided to make MacCallum's "six-figure face" the basis of his witty retort.

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Miller must have really been triggered to Google Martha MacCallum's age and run with that as a reason she's not allowed to have an opinion. She looks great. They're all class at The Bulwark.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BARACK OBAMA | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | THE BULWARK | TIM MILLER

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