Cheesecake Factory Reset: Scott Jennings Says Obama Has No Room to Criticize Trump’s Design Choices

On Monday’s CNN NewsNight, Republican commentator Scott Jennings said former President Barack Obama has no room to criticize President Donald Trump's (or anyone's) tastes or design decisions. But first, some background. On Saturday, Obama campaigned in Michigan for fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Obama was resurrected in an effort to fool black Michiganders into voting for El-Sayed. During his rally speech, Obama went off on Trump’s White House renovations and design choices, and also threw in an offhand reference to the popular Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain.

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Here’s Obama’s dig at Trump. (WATCH)

OBAMA: He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It's gold everywhere. https://t.co/PhnamSY0Qy — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Such an elitist attitude



Nothing wrong at all with Cheesecake Factory unless you are just too good for middle class America eating



🖕 — Jennifer (@Jeni41671) October 25, 2026

Elitist Obama wouldn’t know that since it’s unlikely he’s ever been inside one.

On CNN, Scott Jennings pointed out the absurdity of Obama calling out Trump’s White House projects and decorating style. (WATCH)

Barack Obama has design critiques for Trump’s White House? Has anybody seen his presidential library? Democrats’ star closer gave a totally unserious speech. https://t.co/blwqyDdErZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 27, 2026

No one should be looking to the Obamas at Arbiters of Good Taste. pic.twitter.com/72OXFz0TUz — Chaz Smith (@ChazSmith) October 24, 2026

Those portraits are embarrassingly bad and unpresidential despite all the praise they've received.

One Meme-maker put Obama’s library where it truly belongs. (WATCH)

🧀🍰 🏭 Are you not entertained? BO 📚🗑️🥤

We got a Checkmate! ♟️#👑 pic.twitter.com/535jDpkSDA — Great Awakening (@HeidiKaiter) October 27, 2026

I don’t like the Trumpian gold and some other bits.



But come on. Brutal(ist). — Barry Press (@bpress962) October 27, 2026

Obama really called Trump’s White House a Cheesecake Factory while building a presidential museum that looks like a Soviet prison designed by IKEA.



Brother, your library looks like the final boss of a parking garage. — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) October 24, 2026

We keep expecting Darth Vader to step out of that Death Star-esque monstrosity.

The White House embraced Obama's Cheesecake Factory diss and ran with it.

Since we're talking about The Cheesecake Factory...



The only thing bigger than the menu is the list of President Trump's accomplishments. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/BlHasOVhyB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 26, 2026

I'll take a strong border with cheese, hold the healthcare for illegals. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 26, 2026

That sounds delicious. We know it won’t leave a horrible taste in one’s mouth like Obamacare.

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