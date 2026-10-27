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Cheesecake Factory Reset: Scott Jennings Says Obama Has No Room to Criticize Trump’s Design Choices

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 27, 2026 1:25 AM
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Cheesecake Factory Reset: Scott Jennings Says Obama Has No Room to Criticize Trump’s Design Choices
Twitchy

On Monday’s CNN NewsNight, Republican commentator Scott Jennings said former President Barack Obama has no room to criticize President Donald Trump's (or anyone's) tastes or design decisions. But first, some background. On Saturday, Obama campaigned in Michigan for fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Obama was resurrected in an effort to fool black Michiganders into voting for El-Sayed. During his rally speech, Obama went off on Trump’s White House renovations and design choices, and also threw in an offhand reference to the popular Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain.

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Here’s Obama’s dig at Trump. (WATCH)

Elitist Obama wouldn’t know that since it’s unlikely he’s ever been inside one.

On CNN, Scott Jennings pointed out the absurdity of Obama calling out Trump’s White House projects and decorating style. (WATCH)

Those portraits are embarrassingly bad and unpresidential despite all the praise they've received.

One Meme-maker put Obama’s library where it truly belongs. (WATCH)

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We keep expecting Darth Vader to step out of that Death Star-esque monstrosity.

The White House embraced Obama's Cheesecake Factory diss and ran with it.

That sounds delicious. We know it won’t leave a horrible taste in one’s mouth like Obamacare.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DONALD TRUMP | SCOTT JENNINGS | WHITE HOUSE | CNN

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