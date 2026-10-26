Bessent Dines at Cheesecake Factory, Fires Back at Obama: ‘Try It, Martha’s Vineyard’

Over the weekend, Barack Obama mocked the Cheesecake Factory. Today, Scott Bessent dined there and advised not knocking it until you try it.

Bessent cooks Obama after dining at the Cheesecake Factory: "This is the man who built the museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb... I had a great meal, and I would tell the Martha's Vineyard set to give it a try." 😭 https://t.co/s9kvKTw8Fy — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) October 26, 2026

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He also mocked Obama's own architectural taste and he was right on about that.

Perfect! 😂 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 26, 2026

It really was brilliant.

He is the BEST at this. — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) October 26, 2026

Love this guy! 😂 — Lisa Mei Crowley (@TheNotoriousLMC) October 26, 2026

Bessent goes to the Cheesecake Factory... LMFAO...Love It... — Southern Grace 🔥✨ (@southgrace427) October 26, 2026

Barack Obama opened himself up for this one. Bessent just took advantage.

it’s not a bad line, but it’s also the treasury secretary of the United States doing troll bits a week before a midterm in which the top issue is voter unease about the economy. Of course I coulda stopped the above after “states.” — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) October 26, 2026

Apparently, only Democrats can be funny.

Scott Bessent rocks 🫡 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) October 26, 2026

trying to turn the Cheesecake Factory into a "restaurant of the working man" bit is very funny when it's essentially a coastal elite chain https://t.co/ALuUjb0hs9 — Sam Alberti 🪏 (@sam_alberti) October 26, 2026

Apparently, the coastal elites think it's beneath them though, so the working class is keeping it open.

Question for surrogate wranglers: Is Bessent the ideal messenger for working class guy restaurant takes? — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) October 26, 2026

It doesn't matter. He's funny.

"Bessent cooks Obama" hahahaha — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 26, 2026

The Democrats biggest hype man who used to cosplay as a straight news guy is not amused.

“We have the best gays don’t we? https://t.co/hh1523Soab — WiggerPig (@wigger_pig) October 26, 2026

It's true, though.

@johnnymaga @ProfMJCleveland Trash can inspired by the Obama Library https://t.co/2D8M3hvY5u — Kevin Burkhart (@Kev1nBurkhart) October 26, 2026

@johnnymaga Bessent going to the Cheesecake Factory for lunch today This administration are the best trollers And He got a yummy 😋 lunch too — Rtgoddess2 (@rtgoddess2) October 26, 2026

It's a win-win.

@johnnymaga @weather_wolf67 I would happily take a bullet for Scott Bessent. All time trash talker. Sassiest alpha gay I’ve ever seen. — Baba Booey (@x980ux89hx8h) October 26, 2026

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@johnnymaga @USBornNRaised Obama is so pedantic and arrogant. Puts down the Cheesecake Factory as being low class. Just that comment indicates how he and his leftist elitist circle think about normal Americans and the things they like. Jerk. — Bran Gardener (@BranGardener) October 26, 2026

One thing about Obama is he's consistent.

@johnnymaga @LegacyontheLake Obama is all was talking TRASH so this only fitting. https://t.co/pOrAeYenio — Chetty (@vic29587) October 26, 2026

Quite fitting.

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