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Bessent Dines at Cheesecake Factory, Fires Back at Obama: ‘Try It, Martha’s Vineyard’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 26, 2026 6:30 PM
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Bessent Dines at Cheesecake Factory, Fires Back at Obama: ‘Try It, Martha’s Vineyard’
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Over the weekend, Barack Obama mocked the Cheesecake Factory. Today, Scott Bessent dined there and advised not knocking it until you try it. 

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He also mocked Obama's own architectural taste and he was right on about that. 

It really was brilliant. 

Barack Obama opened himself up for this one. Bessent just took advantage. 

Apparently, only Democrats can be funny. 

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Apparently, the coastal elites think it's beneath them though, so the working class is keeping it open. 

It doesn't matter. He's funny. 

The Democrats biggest hype man who used to cosplay as a straight news guy is not amused. 

It's true, though.

It's a win-win.

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One thing about Obama is he's consistent. 

Quite fitting. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ENTERTAINMENT | SCOTT BESSENT

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