CNN guy that blackmailed another guy for making a meme is upset that these others guys are using his old tweets against him.

Huh.

Seriously, something like this tweet from 2015 could easily come back and haunt Kaczynski:

White people must be stopped before it's too late: https://t.co/Jnoi3sixmD — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) January 5, 2015

Wow.

bad faith alt-righter are now tweeting this joke about Chris Christie dancing w/Jerry Jones as if not in jest. https://t.co/HQLgGKegVl — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 15, 2017

Ya’ don’t say?

Someone took a funny thing you did on the internet and tried to make it into a scandal? Why does that sound familiar? https://t.co/PPKoSNTUyU — neontaster (@neontaster) July 15, 2017

Gosh, beats us.

Zero self awareness — J Benson Wright (@JBensonWright) July 15, 2017

Zilch.

Blackmail them into submission! It's the CNN way! — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) July 15, 2017

Don’t doxx us, bro.

Who? — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) July 15, 2017

What, don't like being treated unfairly? — Randall Stevens (@mrchambersblog) July 15, 2017

What goes around comes around … no?

What do you hope to achieve by labeling 60+million @POTUS voters as alt-right? They're basically Anyone who's not socialist-left, FYI — Sassy (@sassylassee) July 15, 2017

Oh and apparently Kaczynski thinks by labeling anyone who took issue with what he did as ‘alt-right’ that somehow makes his actions less awful. Interestingly enough we know there were PLENTY of people of all political ideals who were angry with CNN over this story.

But hey CNN, you be you.

