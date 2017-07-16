July 14 is Bastille Day, the French national holiday that celebrates the beginning of republican democracy in France and the end of tyrannical rule. Many media outlets in America reported on the festivities around the celebration in France:

Today is #BastilleDay, a national holiday in France that commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789. pic.twitter.com/qgFdcyL3mx — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) July 14, 2017

But none did it … better … than Andrea Mitchell.

And the 100th anniversary of US entering WWII https://t.co/ZbPgSQkEGT — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 16, 2017

Ummm …

According to Andrea Mitchell, today marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering WWII, 24 years before we entered WWI ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/0Qtj9KYCr1 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 16, 2017

We not sure what’s the most tragic part of this tweet, that she thought this was accurate, that she left it up …

Why is this still up — Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 16, 2017

OR that hundreds of people retweeted and fav’d it.

Way to go, Common Core.

140 likes — Modern Day Roadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) July 16, 2017

She's on a roll.

"Did we quit when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor!?" pic.twitter.com/vAOVwcdnm8 — Not Sure (@mr233) July 16, 2017

Hell no!

And 794th anniversary of Louis VIII becoming king of France. — Gavin (@SnarkActual) July 16, 2017

We were told there would be no math.

Math, not even once. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 16, 2017

WWI April, 1917

WWII Dec,1941

Andrea's war July, 1917 ????? — Literally Not A Nazi (@Mellecon) July 16, 2017

Dear Twitter, Can I edit a tweet? sincerely,

Andrea pic.twitter.com/Pn399k8uiY — Marc Logic (@marcannem96) July 16, 2017

Aren't journalists supposed to, like, know stuff and be accurate? — Bill Hobbs (@billhobbs) July 16, 2017

Not in 2017, silly.

And remember kids, don't tweet drunk pic.twitter.com/Aqo3UGfCN3 — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 16, 2017

‘Nuff said.

