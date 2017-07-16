Do yourselves a favor and skip ahead to the two minute mark, listening to too much of Maxine Waters rambling about Donald Trump may indeed cause you to lose IQ points.

Because science.

WATCH.

Huh?

We get it, Maxine. You don’t like Donald Trump, you’ve only been screeching about him for the last six or seven months and demanding he be impeached. But maybe, just maybe, it’s time to take a break.

Your brain seems to be shutting down.

Of course look at how the media reports on this interview:

Maxine Waters torches GOP for defending Trump on Russia: "What is wrong with them, I just don't quite understand" https://t.co/EuNdUBkqpR pic.twitter.com/GP5kIQHeNE — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2017

*eye roll*

People like her is what is wrong with them. — CynicalVampire (@SpillMyTincture) July 15, 2017

Is there anyone in government that's is crazier and more pathetic than this old gal ? She and Nancy need to go play shuffleboard! — Randall Hayes (@RandallHayes7) July 15, 2017

Funny how the media leave out the part about her totally melting down and losing her marbles for a few moments during the interview. Instead they focus on her ‘torching’ the GOP.

So typical.

Related:

She’s ROLLING: Andrea Mitchell tweets about 100th anniversary of WWII, there’s just 1 problem