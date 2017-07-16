Do yourselves a favor and skip ahead to the two minute mark, listening to too much of Maxine Waters rambling about Donald Trump may indeed cause you to lose IQ points.

Because science.

WATCH.

Huh?

We get it, Maxine. You don’t like Donald Trump, you’ve only been screeching about him for the last six or seven months and demanding he be impeached. But maybe, just maybe, it’s time to take a break.

Your brain seems to be shutting down.

Of course look at how the media reports on this interview:

*eye roll*

Funny how the media leave out the part about her totally melting down and losing her marbles for a few moments during the interview. Instead they focus on her ‘torching’ the GOP.

So typical.

