Jim Acosta sure seems butthurt about being called fake news.

Guess the truth hurts.

Calling the American news media "fake news" may feel good to some. It may energize the base. But it's bad for our democracy. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 16, 2017

Really Jim, you think it feels good to know we can’t trust hardly anyone in the media? Perhaps you should get over your own ego and try to figure out why so many people don’t trust you.

You guys did this to yourselves.

And please, spare us your melodramatic claptrap about our ‘democracy,’ like you really give a damn.

“Bad for our democracy” sounds like a nice phrase. But how is it bad, exactly? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 16, 2017

It’s not bad for our democracy, it’s bad for their numbers.

You mean like when they knowingly foist dangerous falsehoods on us? pic.twitter.com/ZHq4KKW4i2 — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) July 16, 2017

Good times.

Feeding debate questions to a Democrat may feel good to your newsroom, but it's bad for democracy. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 16, 2017

Wow, and totally true. Something Jim seems to forget about though.

Taking a knee for 8 years was bad for our democracy. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 16, 2017

Bingo.

Media with an agenda is destroying our republic. — Gumby Jack (@jack_gumby) July 16, 2017

The media has been the propaganda branch for the Left for nearly a decade, and now they’re mad that people are calling them out for it.

Not to mention if they really cared about our ‘democracy,’ they’d know we are a republic.

But we digress.

