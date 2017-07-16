Jim Acosta sure seems butthurt about being called fake news.

Guess the truth hurts.

Really Jim, you think it feels good to know we can’t trust hardly anyone in the media? Perhaps you should get over your own ego and try to figure out why so many people don’t trust you.

You guys did this to yourselves.

And please, spare us your melodramatic claptrap about our ‘democracy,’ like you really give a damn.

It’s not bad for our democracy, it’s bad for their numbers.

Good times.

Wow, and totally true. Something Jim seems to forget about though.

Bingo.

The media has been the propaganda branch for the Left for nearly a decade, and now they’re mad that people are calling them out for it.

Not to mention if they really cared about our ‘democracy,’ they’d know we are a republic.

But we digress.

