When we start taking The Onion more seriously than the supposed ‘legitimate’ media?

Posing as a goat.

Hrm. Alrighty then.

Hey, at least these guys are TRYING to be funny  – what’s CNN’s excuse?

Trending

You know, we could too.

And we thought 2016 was a nutty year.

Another headline that could be real …

Then again, is that such a bad thing?

Heh.

Related:

LOST it! Jim Acosta SO triggered over 1 Trump statement he tweet-repeats himself 3x

BAM! Pat Sajak LEVELS fake news (ahem CNN) and fake outrage without even buying a vowel

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNGlobalheadlinemediaThe Onion