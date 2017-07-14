Think Pat Sajak feels a lot like the rest of us … tired of fake news, fake leaks, fake outrage, fake scandals.
Fake news. Fake leaks. Fake outrage. Fake scandals. I think I'll watch the Kardashians tonight to get something real.
— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 12, 2017
When the Kardashians are more real than the news?
You know how fake you are when even the Kardashians are more real than you. ;P
— Swervin' Mervin 🇨🇦 (@SwervinMervin98) July 12, 2017
Yup, that’s peak 2017.
It has come down to the Kardashians. TV is bust. Lol
— Bashir Guled (@BashirGuled) July 13, 2017
Dude, seriously.
Or Bugs Bunny.
— Daniel L. Dennis (@dandennis) July 13, 2017
Bugs was indeed ahead of his time.
…or maybe Real Housewives of Dos Equis… pic.twitter.com/qVUinLtF16
— Michael (@Michael4Tune) July 12, 2017
He doesn’t read Twitter, but when he does he reads Pat Sajak’s timeline.
Heh.
How about some Gilligan's Island?
— John Coktostone (@vanduct) July 12, 2017
That could work.
Sad, but funny, commentary on the state of our country.
— Thomas Diamond (@Tdiamond1993) July 12, 2017
And this tweet perfectly (and sadly) sums it up.
