Wonder if Ron Perlman had any idea he was just describing the same ol’ Democratic Party that’s been around for years and years when he sent this tweet about the ‘new GOP’?

No right or wrong. No friends or enemies. No Rule of Law. No morality or ethics. No Golden Rule. No love Thy Neigbor. Welcome to the new GOP — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 13, 2017

Let’s break this down, shall we? No right or wrong? No rule of law? No morality or ethics? Hell, this could have been the new DNC platform Perlman was tweeting out.

Now the GOP has become the same as the Democrats. 😊 https://t.co/ALeAb0ajVU — A nonymous (@Muelann) July 14, 2017

Sounds a little whiny to us …

You're such an amazing actor. Who knew a guy who played such a badass in SOA was such a whiney bitch? — The Beard 🇺🇸 (@TuffAdams) July 14, 2017

Actors read lines and pretend to be other people, no one ever said they were all that bright.

Please stop ruining HellBoy for me. https://t.co/FmHlyECg4S — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) July 14, 2017

Too late.

Really? Sounded more descriptive of the not-so-new Dimocrat Party. They charted the waters for selling out 4 votes at all costs 4 USA. — M. Travis Moore (@MTravisMoore) July 14, 2017

It’s honestly like these people have been asleep politically for hundreds of years, then they woke up and decided to rewrite the history of the parties.

The effing drama never ends with these guys. — Crash Campbell (@Boognish12) July 14, 2017

Don’t like our policies?! PEOPLE WILL LITERALLY DIE AND YOU HATE PUPPIES.

I'm pretty sure he misspelled D-N-C. — Pete Sayek (@PeteRFNY) July 14, 2017

Getting so tiresome BUT SOMEHOW we still find the energy to point and laugh.