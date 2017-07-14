We get it, Jim, Trump freaks you out.

In off-now-on record comment, POTUS talks about Don Jr's emails: "he's a good boy. He's a good kid. And he had a meeting. Nothing happened" — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 13, 2017

Then he quote-tweeted … himself saying this same thing with another comment.

in preview of news conf, POTUS said off-now-on record: "Honestly, in a world of politics, most people are going to take that meeting" https://t.co/pGrQ5SGNQK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 13, 2017

Jim might as well have said, ‘You GUYS, you didn’t retweet me the first time so I’m quote-tweeting myself again and again until you get it … Trump said something I disagree with!!! HEY LOOK AT ME!!!’

Three tweets to make one point that really wasn’t a point or a big deal.

Jim, you media types have GOT to simmah down, now.

Not getting enough retweets? Have to promote yourself. So very sad. Little man. — Susan (@SusanewoodSusan) July 14, 2017

He does seem to be suffering a bit more since he’s not on camera these days.

Wow Jim, replying to your own tweets! New low! — Stephen West (@stevewest222) July 13, 2017

Sorta pathetic, right?

We ALMOST feel sorry for him.

We will have more on POTUS in Paris on @CNNSitRoom at 5p. Your friend Jim is filling in again. Enjoy! — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 13, 2017

Almost.

Related:

Comedy in 3 acts: Matthew Dowd trips over Russia with SMUG tweet about his work on campaigns