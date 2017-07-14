We get it, Jim, Trump freaks you out.

Then he quote-tweeted … himself saying this same thing with another comment.

Jim might as well have said, ‘You GUYS, you didn’t retweet me the first time so I’m quote-tweeting myself again and again until you get it … Trump said something I disagree with!!! HEY LOOK AT ME!!!’

Three tweets to make one point that really wasn’t a point or a big deal.

Jim, you media types have GOT to simmah down, now.

He does seem to be suffering a bit more since he’s not on camera these days.

Sorta pathetic, right?

We ALMOST feel sorry for him.

Almost.

