Leave it to the Left to make fools of themselves even when handed the Trump Jr. emails …

Especially Matthew Dowd.

Ok, so Donald Trump Jr. dropping those emails on social media was a gift to the Left – leave it to them to spend so much time being smug and sanctimonious that they become the story.

And give us so much to mock them over.

Trending

He seems very sensitive about most everything.

Right?

He’s just that full of himself:

If you look the word ‘sanctimonious’ up in the Dictionary it lists Matthew Dowd’s Twitter timeline.

True story.

They always forget Kennedy …

Of course Democrats love to forget history in general because they have always been on the wrong side of it.

Related:

HERP-A-DERP! Conservatives OWN Ron Perlman for confusing ‘new GOP’ with the same old LEFT

AWKWARD: This Bill Clinton advice comes a LITTLE too late for you-know-who

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaignsDonald Trump Jr.Matthew DowdTed Kennedy