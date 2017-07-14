Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush appeared at an event yesterday, and this was among Clinton’s advice for presidential candidates:
Bill Clinton: If You Want To Be President, You Have To Know Whyhttps://t.co/gl8XD3iIoq pic.twitter.com/ld38zu6W20
— RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 14, 2017
Ouch! That comes a little late for somebody:
And who might this comment have been aimed at? https://t.co/Sv62e7R6uh
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 14, 2017
Maybe Hillary will heed her husband’s advice if she runs for a third time.
must not have been going home that night, or there would not have been a lamp left in the house.
— Bonnie Blue (@OkieTiger) July 14, 2017
To be president, Bill Clinton says, you need to know why you're running. Does it seem odd that he never mentioned that to Hillary? https://t.co/r2eD6qZXLz
— Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) July 13, 2017
Never change Bubba. Never. Change. https://t.co/Qd4Q5MdUA3
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 14, 2017