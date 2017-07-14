Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush appeared at an event yesterday, and this was among Clinton’s advice for presidential candidates:

Bill Clinton: If You Want To Be President, You Have To Know Whyhttps://t.co/gl8XD3iIoq pic.twitter.com/ld38zu6W20 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 14, 2017

Ouch! That comes a little late for somebody:

And who might this comment have been aimed at? https://t.co/Sv62e7R6uh — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 14, 2017

Maybe Hillary will heed her husband’s advice if she runs for a third time.

