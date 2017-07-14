What is that old saying, Maxine? Don’t start none won’t be none?

Has anyone checked on Sean Spicer? — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 14, 2017

Oh ha ha ha. Maxine is HILARIOUS.

So hilarious in fact that she made the radar of our favorite parody, Sean Spicier.

Just reading about how you were named one of the most corrupt politicians in DC. Congrats!https://t.co/auzpgJR4Ni — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 14, 2017

Odds on Maxine Waters thinking the parody is the real Sean?

Oh please please please Twitter Gods, let Maxine answer him …

Meanwhile plenty of Lefties got all butthurt over Spicier’s tweet:

Got all the crazy bases covered on this one pic.twitter.com/vU0WetqWbF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 14, 2017

Did this person really just call the president a demon?

Sean baby, how much Xanax do you pop on a daily basis? — DAGO NUNEZ (@DAGONYC) July 14, 2017

Alrighty then.

They never learn.

Really? Says the president's spokesman. HAHA. How is Waters corrupt? Lets hear it spicy. — CR2850 (@DB4L0758) July 14, 2017

HA HA. Joke’s on you pal.

Probably making fun of someone's hair at a bad time pic.twitter.com/26P8xzqTLU — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 14, 2017

*snort*

At the time of this article, Maxine has not answered the parody but we are keeping an eye on his and her accounts and CROSSING OUR FINGERS.

