Just when we all thought feminism couldn’t get any dumber or more embarrassing …

Sounds like it was a commercial for shoes; this editor did notice the shoes the blonde is wearing as she jumped up on the desk and kicked a coffee cup at her boss.

Women are weird like that.

‘Hey, look at that blonde kicking a coffee cup at her boss. WHOA I LOVE THOSE SHOES.’

Ok, not exactly.

Could be.

OMG WE DON’T GET PAID ENOUGH – REVOLUTION UP IN THIS BIATCH – check out those DARLING sneakers, right?!

So the commercial is basically playing on the notion that women need more money so they can buy underwear … and shoes.

Pay us more because our stuff is EXPENSIVE! Waaaaah.

Ugh, and they wonder why we make fun of them.

