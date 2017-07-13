Just when we all thought feminism couldn’t get any dumber or more embarrassing …

Feminism has a great message for young girls: Commit violent assault and property destruction to get what you want. pic.twitter.com/n3oZLBhfx7 — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 13, 2017

This is like a SNL parody of angry feminists. I can't believe anyone signed off on this. — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 13, 2017

This is an ad for Bianco shoes. A fashion corporation trying way too hard to be edgy & relevant. — Ken Vincent (@kennethv_123) July 13, 2017

Sounds like it was a commercial for shoes; this editor did notice the shoes the blonde is wearing as she jumped up on the desk and kicked a coffee cup at her boss.

Women are weird like that.

‘Hey, look at that blonde kicking a coffee cup at her boss. WHOA I LOVE THOSE SHOES.’

Ok, not exactly.

I feel like this was a commercial during the 2017 Super Bowl. — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) July 13, 2017

Could be.

That this was done by a shoe company, is just icing on the cake. Rage rage rage oh cuuuuute shoes! — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) July 13, 2017

OMG WE DON’T GET PAID ENOUGH – REVOLUTION UP IN THIS BIATCH – check out those DARLING sneakers, right?!

Our haircuts, underwear and fashion is more expensive so we need more pay? Nothing about skills or work ethic? But let's rage. Ok. — Jerri Coop (@FartherFigure) July 13, 2017

So the commercial is basically playing on the notion that women need more money so they can buy underwear … and shoes.

Women need more? Meaning "discrimination is AWESOME, if it's in MY favor." GOOH w this BS! NO, feminists won't make my girls entitled brats — MarcieMarcieMarcie (@MarcieSchanfish) July 13, 2017

Pay us more because our stuff is EXPENSIVE! Waaaaah.

Ugh, and they wonder why we make fun of them.

Related:

Feminism is EVIL: SJW ‘mom’ continues to publicly shame sons for being MALE in feminist drivel

OOOH SO SKEERY! Linda Sarsour is makin’ a list (checkin’ it twice) of people who ‘defamed her’