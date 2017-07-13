Well it’s about damn time …
Bravo @MaxBoot for calling out Putin lovers in Trump's GOP. We Dems erred in '12 by mocking Boot/Romney Russia worryhttps://t.co/rjrAMJyCBR
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 13, 2017
Whoa, Brian Fallon admits they screwed up? ALERT THE MEDIA … oh wait.
i will troll u less good sir
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) July 13, 2017
Don’t worry, Brian will likely give us something else to troll him about sooner than later.
@kbaxter @MaxBoot You erred and you will do it again if the moment dictatates.
— Ken Vincent (@kennethv_123) July 13, 2017
Of course he will, he’s a Democrat.
You did what was politically expedient then, and you're doing the same thing now.
— H. Joshi (@RoundSqrCupola) July 13, 2017
If the shoe fits.
You and Obama played politics with facts and US national security then.
— Winston (@winstoncdn) July 13, 2017
Let’s be honest, they did more than ‘err’ – they trolled, attacked and mocked Romney who even then KNEW Russia could be an issue for the United States.
Are you going to apologize to Romney now?
— Michael Babb (@p25735) July 13, 2017
Let’s face it, Democrats OWE Romney an apology … check out this tweet from 2012:
Romney, who calls Russia our "No. 1 geopolitical foe," doesn't seem to realize it's the 21st century. #RomneyNotReady http://t.co/xcvhOAFS
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 22, 2012
So save it, schmucks.
