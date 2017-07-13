Well it’s about damn time …

Whoa, Brian Fallon admits they screwed up? ALERT THE MEDIA … oh wait.

Don’t worry, Brian will likely give us something else to troll him about sooner than later.

Of course he will, he’s a Democrat.

If the shoe fits.

Let’s be honest, they did more than ‘err’ – they trolled, attacked and mocked Romney who even then KNEW Russia could be an issue for the United States.

Let’s face it, Democrats OWE Romney an apology … check out this tweet from 2012:

So save it, schmucks.

