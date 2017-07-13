Well it’s about damn time …

Bravo @MaxBoot for calling out Putin lovers in Trump's GOP. We Dems erred in '12 by mocking Boot/Romney Russia worryhttps://t.co/rjrAMJyCBR — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 13, 2017

Whoa, Brian Fallon admits they screwed up? ALERT THE MEDIA … oh wait.

i will troll u less good sir — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) July 13, 2017

Don’t worry, Brian will likely give us something else to troll him about sooner than later.

@kbaxter @MaxBoot You erred and you will do it again if the moment dictatates. — Ken Vincent (@kennethv_123) July 13, 2017

Of course he will, he’s a Democrat.

You did what was politically expedient then, and you're doing the same thing now. — H. Joshi (@RoundSqrCupola) July 13, 2017

If the shoe fits.

You and Obama played politics with facts and US national security then. — Winston (@winstoncdn) July 13, 2017

Let’s be honest, they did more than ‘err’ – they trolled, attacked and mocked Romney who even then KNEW Russia could be an issue for the United States.

Are you going to apologize to Romney now? — Michael Babb (@p25735) July 13, 2017

Let’s face it, Democrats OWE Romney an apology … check out this tweet from 2012:

Romney, who calls Russia our "No. 1 geopolitical foe," doesn't seem to realize it's the 21st century. #RomneyNotReady http://t.co/xcvhOAFS — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 22, 2012

So save it, schmucks.

