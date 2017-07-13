There’s been lots of talk about “fake news” this last year, but Vox’s Matt Yglesias is laying down a marker about when fake news isn’t a bad thing:

An uncomfortable lesson: Fake news wrongly blaming Ryan for the Speaker’s Lobby dress code was effective at producing much-needed change. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 13, 2017

In other words:

Literally, "it's okay when we do it". — catduck (@kingxerocole) July 13, 2017

Area leftist says fake news is OK if it accomplishes outcome preferred by leftists. https://t.co/bcqaWPgkBz — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) July 13, 2017

Liberal standard-bearer at Vox making the brave and principled case that "fake news is good when we liberals do it." https://t.co/zM6kh4S15g — Robert Venosa (@robert_venosa) July 13, 2017

Go figure!

The inevitable conclusion was always going to be fake news is okay if it's a means to an end on our side. pic.twitter.com/IBmlTGvKDa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2017

He's always been open about his disdain for the truth. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 13, 2017

What change did it produce, if I may ask? — OJFL (@ojfl) July 13, 2017

I guess credibility and integrity is a small price to pay for that. — Ray G. (@rlg100619) July 13, 2017

This assumes that accurate reporting wouldn't have had the same effect https://t.co/H1FQCGFVMv — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 13, 2017

"It's okay that I lied about being sexually abused by my boss because he needed to get fired" https://t.co/kzCUrGhvY3 — Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) July 13, 2017

1. "It's ok if we do it."

2. "Only achievable through lying & slandering the side we don't like" So gross… https://t.co/BzR2SrRNZ4 — ⒶⓊⒸⒽⒾⓏⒶⒹ (@AUChizad) July 13, 2017

1. This is spot on until the "at producing much-needed change" conclusion.

2. This is how Trump won. https://t.co/Rk6YnOP2im — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) July 13, 2017

"Our lying & wrongly smearing ppl as evil is totally fine, because we stand on morals or something!!! 150/hr minimum wage YAAAAA!" https://t.co/e4k2NbOxIt — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) July 13, 2017

