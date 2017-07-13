Dude. NO.

No no no no and no.

Ted, Nixon was not impeached.

Fun fact: Nixon was impeached for the cover-up. And several folks close to him went to prison. https://t.co/HcUDFfk8wJ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 12, 2017

Oh boy, and the Democrats wonder why no one takes them seriously. Then again they’ve been trying to tell us that Democrats and Republicans magically switched sides over the years (inevitably to convince the world that it was the Republicans who supported slavery), so this isn’t entirely surprising.

No, Ted, Nixon was not impeached.He resigned in disgrace before that could happen. — Mandy St. Amand (@mandystlpd) July 12, 2017

From The Washington Post:

Richard Nixon was the only president in U.S. history to resign from office — doing so on Aug. 9, 1974, amid the Watergate scandal — but he was not, as is often stated, impeached by the House of Representatives.

Derp.

Pretty bad.

History, what is that? — Glen (@RPFostex) July 13, 2017

Common Core must not cover this …

Umm Nixon was never Impeached moron. Bill Clinton was though — Thomas J Edwards (@Conservative4MI) July 13, 2017

Heh.

As a Member of Congress, if you knew history, Nixon was not impeached, he resigned. How are you in Congress? — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) July 13, 2017

How is this guy a member of Congress, indeed.

