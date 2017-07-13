Oh look, another blatant example of how absolutely violent the Left has become; Hamann is an elected official for the House of Representatives in Maine:

Do @TheDemocrats condone this statement & threat to President Trump by Democratic State Representative Scott Hamann? https://t.co/GSTUParI2B pic.twitter.com/MxhgqZ4YOY — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 12, 2017

‘Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p*ssy.’

Wow.

Imagine if an elected GOP Rep had written something like this about Obama?

Democrat State Rep. Scott Hamann is under fire from Maine Republicans for this post,… https://t.co/AdOmaYpZIY pic.twitter.com/jEbNbJfDd5 — David Charns (@DavidWMTW) July 12, 2017

But tell us more about how dangerous Trump and the Right are.

Heard he deleted his fb acct… — Wanda Sloper (@rhsgwanda11) July 12, 2017

How very brave to write horrible threats and then try deleting the evidence … when will these people realize the Internet is FOREVER?

Hamann DID make a half-assed apology, via The Washington Times:

Mr. Hamann apologized Wednesday for using “inappropriate” language to voice his frustration. “I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend,” he said in a written statement. “While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language.

Yeah, he sounds real sorry.

#RepScottHamann called Trump supporters vile, disgusting names including "f*ckers, dumbasses, clinger's to guns & Bible,ignorant." Nice @DNC — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 13, 2017

And yet all too typical of the Left.