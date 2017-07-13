Oh look, another blatant example of how absolutely violent the Left has become; Hamann is an elected official for the House of Representatives in Maine:

‘Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p*ssy.’

Wow.

Imagine if an elected GOP Rep had written something like this about Obama?

But tell us more about how dangerous Trump and the Right are.

How very brave to write horrible threats and then try deleting the evidence … when will these people realize the Internet is FOREVER?

Hamann DID make a half-assed apology, via The Washington Times:

Mr. Hamann apologized Wednesday for using “inappropriate” language to voice his frustration.

“I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend,” he said in a written statement. “While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language.

Yeah, he sounds real sorry.

And yet all too typical of the Left.

