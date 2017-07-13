Oh look, another blatant example of how absolutely violent the Left has become; Hamann is an elected official for the House of Representatives in Maine:
Do @TheDemocrats condone this statement & threat to President Trump by Democratic State Representative Scott Hamann? https://t.co/GSTUParI2B pic.twitter.com/MxhgqZ4YOY
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) July 12, 2017
‘Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p*ssy.’
Wow.
Imagine if an elected GOP Rep had written something like this about Obama?
Democrat State Rep. Scott Hamann is under fire from Maine Republicans for this post,… https://t.co/AdOmaYpZIY pic.twitter.com/jEbNbJfDd5
— David Charns (@DavidWMTW) July 12, 2017
But tell us more about how dangerous Trump and the Right are.
Heard he deleted his fb acct…
— Wanda Sloper (@rhsgwanda11) July 12, 2017
How very brave to write horrible threats and then try deleting the evidence … when will these people realize the Internet is FOREVER?
Hamann DID make a half-assed apology, via The Washington Times:
Mr. Hamann apologized Wednesday for using “inappropriate” language to voice his frustration.
“I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend,” he said in a written statement. “While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language.
Yeah, he sounds real sorry.
#RepScottHamann called Trump supporters vile, disgusting names including "f*ckers, dumbasses, clinger's to guns & Bible,ignorant." Nice @DNC
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 13, 2017
And yet all too typical of the Left.