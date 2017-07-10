CNN keeps using that word … journalism. We’re not entirely sure they know what it means.

Ugh. What a video. Someone get Brian a tissue, would ya’?

This editor may have rolled her eyes back in her head SO HARD they momentarily fell out and had to be placed back into her skull. The most annoying part of all of this ‘poor me’ from the media is that THEY did this to themselves.

No one is "Anti-Journalism" The problem for CNN is threatening to expose someone's identity over a gif on redit isn't journalism. https://t.co/MDzf7MLqp4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2017

Yup, that tidbit. CNN conveniently keeps leaving out their attempt at bullying a private citizen last week over a meme.

But tell us more about the poor, mistreated media.

People who write "CNN is ISIS" are anti-journalism. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 9, 2017

You hear that? That’s the sound of the tiniest violin in the world playing for poor Brian.

Waaaaaah.

I wonder if he was this upset when Harry Reid called Republicans terrorists? Guessing not.

As a comm professional, I'll just say ppl want the story to be correct, properly sourced & objectively covered, good or bad. That simple. — Steve Yoder (@yodermaker) July 9, 2017

*gasp*

Well you're clearly anti-journalism — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2017

People who write "CNN is ISIS" are anti-American. This country isn't what it is without the press and the freedoms the press were promised. — jennifer p (@jlynn122) July 9, 2017

Umm …

You think someone's opinion of a news network defines their patriotism? Tell me more about corporate rights then. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2017

Ha!

LOLOLOLOL! — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 10, 2017

people who think people who write "CNN is ISIS" are anti-journalism are anti-metaphor. — Yes, Nick $earcy! (@yesnicksearcy) July 10, 2017

No, people who write FOR CNN are anti-journalism. Where in J-School did they tell you you're entitled to your own facts? — Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) July 9, 2017

Brian, ask yourself honestly how many of your co-workers are dedicated Democrats. It bleeds thru into their work and we all see it. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 10, 2017

CNN must have a ton of shovels because they just keep digging this hole deeper and deeper.

Related:

‘You wanna talk Russia, I wanna talk America.’ Kellyanne Conway SCHOOLS CNN and Chris Cuomo

OOF! Twitter lights Brian Stelter UP for sharing ‘truth’ about HOW CNN doxxed Trump gif-maker