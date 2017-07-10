+1 Kellyanne Conway.

And sorry but could Chris Cuomo be ANY MORE of an arrogant dbag?

Watch:

If a Fox News anchor talked down to a progressive female this way, Lefties would don their pink vagina hats, call it violence or sexism and start protesting IMMEDIATELY.

But since she’s Conservative they’re championing the guy treating her like garbage.

Typical.

Meanwhile the adults in the room see her for who she really is …

Kellyanne Conway just went on CNN and talked about its lack of credibility while on a segment.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vAkbX6xhxg — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 10, 2017

Kellyanne has a habit of walking into the Lion’s Den, yup.

Kellyanne Conway to Chris Cuomo just now: "Aren't you embarrassed that you talk about Russia more than America?" — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 10, 2017

Cuomo should be embarrassed, but he won’t be.

Chris Cuomo to Kellyanne Conway: "If you want flattery, there's another channel that can give you that" — Steve Loiaconi (@sloiaconi) July 10, 2017

Such an ass.

Every day we see more and more evidence of why the Left can’t win an election and how the media is failing.

*popcorn*

