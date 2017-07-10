+1 Kellyanne Conway.

And sorry but could Chris Cuomo be ANY MORE of an arrogant dbag?

Watch:

If a Fox News anchor talked down to a progressive female this way, Lefties would don their pink vagina hats, call it violence or sexism and start protesting IMMEDIATELY.

But since she’s Conservative they’re championing the guy treating her like garbage.

Trending

Typical.

Meanwhile the adults in the room see her for who she really is …

Kellyanne has a habit of walking into the Lion’s Den, yup.

Cuomo should be embarrassed, but he won’t be.

Such an ass.

Every day we see more and more evidence of why the Left can’t win an election and how the media is failing.

*popcorn*

