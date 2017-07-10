The media has a problem.

Well, the media has LOTS of problems, but their biggest one is the constant screeching and paranoia around Russia. Every time they think they have a ‘gotcha’ story on the president they end up just making themselves look more foolish and desperate.

Greg Gutfeld had the perfect example of the media’s ‘handiwork’:

We’re to the point where the media has become the story, and it would appear they do NOT like that.

Which makes it even more fun.

It’s gotta hurt knowing they all but created Trump and his presidency.

Not untrue.

Of course not, this is their own doing and their own creation. We’ve said it before, the president could cure cancer and the media would report that he put Oncologists out of work.

Exactamundo.

