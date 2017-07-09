At this point CNN would be better off if they just apologized for bullying a gif-maker but instead, various ‘personalities’ continue to push the narrative that it was journalism.

Ironically these CNN folks have started referring to anyone who calls them out over the doxxing a troll … someone needs to hand CNN a mirror.

And seriously with this, Brian?

Some trolls falsely accused @KFILE of using spyware. Here's the truth https://t.co/r04SkJ8lND — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 8, 2017

Umm … it doesn’t really matter how Kaczynski got this person’s information, what matters is he DID IT and with the intent of silencing this person by weaponizing CNN.

That’s the story.

We don’t care if a unicorn delivered the information to Andrew on a pillow of Skittles, what he did was wrong.

There's a difference between trolling and journalism that's not properly fact-checked. Just making sure you note this to your followers. — Art Tavana (@arttavana) July 8, 2017

Wouldn’t count on it.

The clown with the floppy shoes & red nose. 5 days later, still yapping about @kfile, live from the Jackass Networkhttps://t.co/L28PytNcSX — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 8, 2017

Truth from a @CNN guy, that's rich funny stuff Brian — SeventeenEightySeven (@Bill48789684) July 8, 2017

Brian had to know this wouldn’t end well for him.

Truth and @CNN are a marriage of inconvenience. — Reaganesque (@TheReaganWay) July 8, 2017

Would seem people are reluctant to believe Brian … gosh, wonder why.