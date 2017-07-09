At this point CNN would be better off if they just apologized for bullying a gif-maker but instead, various ‘personalities’ continue to push the narrative that it was journalism.

Ironically these CNN folks have started referring to anyone who calls them out over the doxxing a troll … someone needs to hand CNN a mirror.

And seriously with this, Brian?

Umm … it doesn’t really matter how Kaczynski got this person’s information, what matters is he DID IT and with the intent of silencing this person by weaponizing CNN.

That’s the story.

We don’t care if a unicorn delivered the information to Andrew on a pillow of Skittles, what he did was wrong.

Wouldn’t count on it.

Brian had to know this wouldn’t end well for him.

Would seem people are reluctant to believe Brian … gosh, wonder why.

