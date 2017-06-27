How rude.

Double standard: @PPact is allowed to advertise on @Twitter, but our ads have been blocked until we delete tweets. https://t.co/QlPSItKYFx — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 27, 2017

Via Live Action News:

While Planned Parenthood is allowed to advertise on Twitter, the social media company has suppressed Live Action’s ads, calling our pro-life messages offensive and inflammatory. What exactly is Twitter calling so offensive and inflammatory? Tweeting a picture of a child developing in the womb and saying that we believe in the right to life. Or tweeting ultrasound images, like the ones that most expectant moms hang on their refrigerator doors. Planned Parenthood is allowed to tweet that a woman has a right to an abortion, but when Live Action tweets that a baby has a right to life, Twitter considers that “inflammatory” and “offensive.”

Granted, Twitter is a privately-owned company and can set whatever rules it wants around the type of ads it will allow on its site. No one is arguing that point, it’s just a pathetic and obnoxious bias that they’re not even trying to hide anymore.

And prolife is offensive and inflammatory?

It's not like we didn't already know which side @Twitter was on, but ultrasounds are "offensive"? Come on. https://t.co/c849h8wCKE — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) June 27, 2017

Really Twitter?

It's true, Twitter can censor or require whatever it wants. Doesn't mean people can't complain and expose them for it. https://t.co/5Egfsl1RF0 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) June 27, 2017

That’s what gets us the most, that they don’t even pretend to be objective and accept that other people may have different views. And to pretend that being prolife is inflammatory?

Ironic @Jack that @Twitter actively promotes decreasing future user base while silencing those who stand for 1000s of potential tweeters. https://t.co/y0GFjr8UDA — Allan Bourdius (@UnrealAllan) June 27, 2017

We see you, Twitter.

