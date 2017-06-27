Poor Mark Ruffalo, he had to know this wouldn’t end well for him.

Fact: Planned Parenthood does almost 700K cancer screenings a year, saving lives and saving money. #ProtectOurCare #Fight4OurHealth — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 26, 2017

Fact: Planned Parenthood had enough money to give Ossoff nearly a million dollars so let’s stop pretending they need tax dollars.

And #ProtectOurCare? What is Ruffalo being seen for at Planned Parenthood?

Maybe they shouldn't be donating $734,000 to congressional campaigns as a 501c3 org https://t.co/U43F9UQj9y — Dan Wright 🇺🇸 🇳🇮 (@MadFiest) June 27, 2017

Ya’ think?

And if PP wants to submit each claim like any other clinic does for specific approved treatments, I have zero problem w reimbursement. — Jodi🇺🇸🍷 (@APLMom) June 27, 2017

But Planned Parenthood can’t do that, because then they’d have to admit the majority of what they do is abortion. They couldn’t break down the procedure into multiple ‘services’ and then swear that only 3% of what they do is killing babies.

Sorta inconvenient.

They don't need any money if they could afford donating almost a million dollars to Georgia election candidate. — Jodi🇺🇸🍷 (@APLMom) June 27, 2017

Bingo.

Hulk LIES!

That's great, how many abortions ? — I'm calling you out (@Nardo58) June 26, 2017

Notice he left that part out.

Hundreds of thousands.

embarrassed at how uninformed you are — powr2ppl (@powr2ppl) June 27, 2017

We stopped being embarrassed for Hollywood derps tweeting stupid years ago.

Narrative.

You rich liberals should donate some of YOUR money if you want to support PP — Dragon Slayer666 (@DSlayer666) June 27, 2017

Mark should absolutely feel free to write a big ol’ check if he wants them to stay in business. No more tax dollars.

No, they don't. They don't have those facilities. They refer. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) June 27, 2017

They always leave that part out too.

