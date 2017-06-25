Roseanne Barr caused patriotic Americans’ hearts to swell … which means it caused SJW heads to explode. (Hope no one got coated in glitter glue and angst when it happened.)

We kinda sorta love this side of Roseanne:

I'm GUILTY of loving my country — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 23, 2017

Preach!

Oh and remember how we said that whiners would be fussy with her for this one?

Nice hoodie …

If you truly loved your country, you wouldn't want Trump as president. — John R Chase (@JohnRChase) June 23, 2017

Huh?

Oh that’s right. Progressives only love their country when their guy is in charge; remember when Michelle Obama said she was FINALLY proud of her country after her husband was elected?

We see you.

I'm GUILTY of loving Roseanne Barr! — Robert E. Waring (@Robert_Waring) June 23, 2017

Us too.

You are sentenced to life

liberty

and the pursuit of happiness — Avard MacGregor (@comicgeniustoo) June 23, 2017

The other tweet that caused a ruckus?

AMERICA=WOMEN'S EQUALITY — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 23, 2017

Whadd’ya wanna bet, Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March gang are setting up to protest Roseanne even as we speak.

