Roseanne Barr caused patriotic Americans’ hearts to swell … which means it caused SJW heads to explode. (Hope no one got coated in glitter glue and angst when it happened.)
We kinda sorta love this side of Roseanne:
I'm GUILTY of loving my country
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 23, 2017
Preach!
Oh and remember how we said that whiners would be fussy with her for this one?
Nice hoodie …
If you truly loved your country, you wouldn't want Trump as president.
— John R Chase (@JohnRChase) June 23, 2017
Huh?
Oh that’s right. Progressives only love their country when their guy is in charge; remember when Michelle Obama said she was FINALLY proud of her country after her husband was elected?
We see you.
I'm GUILTY of loving Roseanne Barr!
— Robert E. Waring (@Robert_Waring) June 23, 2017
Us too.
You are sentenced to life
liberty
and the pursuit of happiness
— Avard MacGregor (@comicgeniustoo) June 23, 2017
The other tweet that caused a ruckus?
AMERICA=WOMEN'S EQUALITY
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 23, 2017
Whadd’ya wanna bet, Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March gang are setting up to protest Roseanne even as we speak.
