Poor Marcella Arguello … it seems her tweet about being okay with ‘old ass conservative white men’ being shot hasn’t exactly worked out so well for her:

I'm sorry I haven't been tweeting. I have a barrage of death threats to sift through – it's like Valentine's Day all over again! — Marcella Arguello (@marcellacomedy) June 24, 2017

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, on the afternoon of the Alexandria shooting, when the world wasn’t sure if Scalise would survive his wounds, Marcella tweeted that she would be ok with a few ‘old ass conservative white men’ being shot if that passed gun control.

What a sweetheart, right? Wouldn’t be surprised to see this on a few Christmas cards this year …

"I advocated killing people and now I'm getting death threats! Oh poor me." pic.twitter.com/rNeNnlbVwt — Teepo (@LunarPandorium) June 24, 2017

She is clearly the real victim here. *eye roll*

Here, maybe this will help you understand why the "old ass conservative white men" who "have to die" might be a little pissed off… pic.twitter.com/S1YBQOXHeZ — r1es (@midnightride20) June 25, 2017

When will these people figure out that free speech doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences if you say something really stupid?

But totally cool this young black woman was hurt too? Willing to take that risk? pic.twitter.com/WPhzvCh0pX — The Pixeled Patriot (@PixeledPatriot) June 23, 2017

And BOY HOWDY, that was really stupid.

FYI – seeing/hearing people be targeted for their beliefs is EXACTLY why I am pro-gun and carry one. I won't be a sitting duck for liberals. — Chris Miller (@c__miller) June 23, 2017

If anything, Arguello provided a strong argument for WHY people need to keep carrying, especially ‘old ass conservative white men.’

