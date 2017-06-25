Poor Linda Sarsour … she’s upset with the GOP health care bill over a word:

Huh?

Why would a piece of legislation that covers all Americans single out WOMEN? If women are looking to be equal (which Sarsour claims) then they should rejoice in NOT being treated as a special class.

Of course we all know that’s what feminists like Sarsour really want … to be special.

Not to mention her track record advocating for women in general is pretty damn repugnant:

You advocate for sharia law which includes female genital mutilatiin. Fuck you and your faux concern. — Velvet Sugar (@TMIWITW) June 25, 2017

But hey, they get their credit card debt paid off and a bunch of free maternal leave.

They can’t drive a car but hey, it’s the little things.

It's because the bill has gender normative language. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) June 25, 2017

Because the law doesn’t care if you have a vagina and it shouldn’t.

Awww, her hits just keep on rolling.

french women rallied against the French constitution and the planned Rights of mankind not using women or persons, but only man. — initialAC* (@initialAC) June 24, 2017

Oh just shut up.When r u going back to ur country 2 defend d women there.We don't need u here.but while here u better respect our President — Puppy (@Armine73063311) June 25, 2017

Not an unfair point. The women from her own part of the world are desperately in need of someone fighting for THEIR rights, when so many here in the U.S. are sick of her pretending women don’t have equal rights, maybe she should head over to the Middle East.

That would mean though that she’d actually have to do something besides bitch and moan about rights women already have, so pretty sure that won’t be happening.

