We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Jenna Jameson GETS it.

Yaaaas queen!

The Senate’s version of the AHCA was released yesterday, and one of the key components of the bill was defunding Planned Parenthood … FINALLY. Like the majority of Americans who want abortion limited and who do not support funding the abortion mills, Jenna Jameson took to her timeline today in support these efforts.

Which drove the pro-aborts NUTS.

Seriously, they may have been frothing at the mouths:

Why do republicans only care about fetuses and not actual children? — CrazyMFerNamdOshea (@RavenFanaTicBH5) June 23, 2017

First of all fetuses ARE children. Second, you have now stooped to accusing conservatives of hating children? You are an utter moron https://t.co/EcBIvpLza5 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) June 23, 2017

So. Much. BOOM.

And honestly calling this guy a moron is an insult to morons.

we should be okay with abortion out of need but more importantly we should fund teen sex education and bc assistance. — CrazyMFerNamdOshea (@RavenFanaTicBH5) June 23, 2017

Dude PROBABLY should’a shut up when he had the chance:

Plz abort tweeting you epic fuckwit https://t.co/nauVrxVLHk — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) June 23, 2017

We warned him.

A reminder of why Jenna is so outspoken about life …

Awwwwwwwww.

Related:

THWACK! Kamala Harris steps on BIG irony rake running interference for Planned Parenthood

D’OH! Sally Kohn accidentally ADMITS Obamacare was ‘rushed and crammed through Congress’