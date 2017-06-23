We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Jenna Jameson GETS it.

Yaaaas queen!

The Senate’s version of the AHCA was released yesterday, and one of the key components of the bill was defunding Planned Parenthood … FINALLY. Like the majority of Americans who want abortion limited and who do not support funding the abortion mills, Jenna Jameson took to her timeline today in support these efforts.

Which drove the pro-aborts NUTS.

Seriously, they may have been frothing at the mouths:

Trending

So. Much. BOOM.

And honestly calling this guy a moron is an insult to morons.

Dude PROBABLY should’a shut up when he had the chance:

We warned him.

A reminder of why Jenna is so outspoken about life …

Awwwwwwwww.

Related:

THWACK! Kamala Harris steps on BIG irony rake running interference for Planned Parenthood

D’OH! Sally Kohn accidentally ADMITS Obamacare was ‘rushed and crammed through Congress’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionjenna jamesonMedicAidPlanned Parenthood