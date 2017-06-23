We’re pretty sure this tweet didn’t work out the way Sally thought it would …

Hey anyone else remember when Republicans were screaming about Obama's lack of transparency and crammed through health care bill!?!?!?!? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 22, 2017

Umm, did she just admit that Obamacare was crammed down our throats?! Whoa.

So you admit that it was rushed and rammed through congress? — Grant Mertz (@BTD__34) June 22, 2017

Because it was.

On the night of Christmas Eve.

Without ONE Republican vote.

Yeah, about the same time you were ignoring said lack of transparency and shielding Obama from all criticism. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 22, 2017

We don’t recall Sally being outraged that Democrats were passing legislation in a sneaky and underhanded way, so it’s really difficult for us to take her seriously now.

Yes I do, and I also recall you leftists weren't bothered by it. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) June 22, 2017

Bingo.

Yup. Remember this feeling of helplessness and maybe you'll better understand what Conservatives have felt for a decade. — Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) June 22, 2017

It’s fascinating watching the Left go through what the Right went through for nearly a decade.

And they expect us to be overly sympathetic?

Did u protest then? If not kindly go flap your guns elsewhere… — Scott Kane (@gcems645) June 22, 2017

Nope.

"Do as I say, not as I do." And don't remind me that I covered for others, while doing what I'm calling you out on. #NotEnoughEyeRolls — Conspicuously Hidden (@WynnItHurts) June 22, 2017

That may indeed be their new slogan.

the bill is available, and a vote hasn't happened — Thomas Searl (@realthomassearl) June 22, 2017

Oh yeah, and hello reality.

Simmah down now, Sally.

