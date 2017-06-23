We’re pretty sure this tweet didn’t work out the way Sally thought it would …

Umm, did she just admit that Obamacare was crammed down our throats?! Whoa.

Because it was.

On the night of Christmas Eve.

Without ONE Republican vote.

We don’t recall Sally being outraged that Democrats were passing legislation in a sneaky and underhanded way, so it’s really difficult for us to take her seriously now.

Bingo.

It’s fascinating watching the Left go through what the Right went through for nearly a decade.

And they expect us to be overly sympathetic?

Nope.

That may indeed be their new slogan.

Oh yeah, and hello reality.

Simmah down now, Sally.

