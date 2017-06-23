‘That was OBAMA, Mr. Wizard’: Sean Spicer parody’s TL explodes in Lefty stupid over ‘Trumpcare’

Posted at 10:12 am on June 23, 2017 by Sam Janney

Oh Lefties … if only you’d start looking for a BLUE CHECK before engaging the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) account.

Then again, if they did we’d have fewer and fewer reasons to write about their stupid, and his hilarious ability to make them look even stupider.

#Merica.

And as you can likely imagine, since the Senate released their version of the AHCA (or as the Left calls is, Trumpcare), the inmates were more restless than usual:

LOL. It’s interesting, they were willing to blame Bush for Obama’s entire administration and now that Trump is president, they’re blaming HIM for Obama. So either they’re admitting he did NOTHING as president or they’re just painfully ignorant.

Maybe both.

Isn’t bullcrap one word? Asking for a friend.

Heh.

She should use more question marks and exclamation points, they make her seem so knowledgeable and sane.

Whoa.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Hey, at least the one person knew this wasn’t really the press secretary.

Yeah Sean, parodies shouldn’t be funny.

Yay for money trees!

WAVE. *snort*

Oof.

It’s hilarious that’s all he’s noticing.

She’s snarking at a parody about a parody.

Lookout, this might have opened a space continuum somewhere.

*dead*

Pretty sure that’s a maybe.

And a parody.

Happy Friday!

Related:

BRILLIANT! Meme expertly mocking Karl Marx ‘deserves a medal’ (bonus: hilarious replies)

more stories


CLASSY: Bill Nye writer is ok if ‘a few old ass conservative white men have to die’ to pass gun control

REALLY? Twitter’s summary #JohnnyDepp trend sends heads to desks

‘I wish he was f*cking dead!’ Neb. Dem official shuns civil discourse after Scalise shooting

Most DAMNING: Obama admin admits it ‘choked on Russia’ based on belief Hillary would win

FIFY: Jonathan Chait tweet about ‘America’s hapless response’ to Russia receives necessary repairs


related articles


Social Media

REALLY? Twitter’s summary #JohnnyDepp trend sends heads to desks

Social Media

BRILLIANT! Meme expertly mocking Karl Marx ‘deserves a medal’ (bonus: hilarious replies)

Social Media

‘Dead Husband Truther’: Mary Katharine Ham NUKES VILE Lefty accusing her of lying about her late husband

Social Media

Feel the desperation! Team Pelosi’s latest attempt at damage control is just plain ‘sad’

Social Media

TAKE COVER! (jk) L.A. Times deletes automated tweet announcing MASSIVE earthquake … from 1925

Social Media

Thought police? Man ARRESTED over tweet (yes, a TWEET) after Finsbury Park attack

Social Media

OUCH! These HOT TAKES from Obama and Dems about Obamacare did NOT age well

Social Media

OOF: Sean Spicer parody wins Twitter with 1 tweet mocking Chelsea Clinton and ‘shaming’

Social Media

‘D*ck move, Rogen’: Seth Rogen tantrums after Rob Schneider blocks him, attacks his family

Social Media

Ted Cruz takes on Twitter over suspension of Chuck Nellis

Social Media

WIN-WIN! Ben Shapiro trolls SJWs by sending out a ZINGER of a #FathersDay tweet

Social Media

NAILED IT: WokieLeaks shares 2 screenshots in 1 tweet, mocks ‘modern politics’ hilariously

Social Media

‘It’s a RAINBOW!’ Gay Twitter shames Tom Perez for segregating ‘LGBTQ community of color’

Social Media

OUCH! Sean Spicer parody STUNS George Takei and identity politics in one PERFECT tweet

Social Media

‘Like you give a CRAP!’ Sean Spicer parody makes Lefties even CRAZIER after Alexandria shooting