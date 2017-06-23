When a meme is so perfect it needs few words …

Ok, so the world of politics has gotten super goofy when memes are a legitimate talking point, but man, this one is good.

Whoever made this meme deserves a medal. pic.twitter.com/ByBMb1Zcs2 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) June 23, 2017

Sorta like how many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll pop.

And apparently a human can survive 64 years without a brain … Rosie and Michael Moore are in luck.

Brain? Oh yes. Soul? Sold… — Holly Hansen (@hollyshansen) June 23, 2017

Bernie has him beat. — AqUeous transmission (@thoreAU_WDE) June 23, 2017

D’oh!

And we thought our dig at Rosie and Michael Moore was funny.

Ask Maxine Waters — Mad🎩Hatter (@varon88ny) June 23, 2017

Oooh, good one.

But we’re not entirely sure she’s not a robot.

I don't know. Try searching "who is the oldest progressive". — Decker Manning (@DeckerManning) June 23, 2017

Jimmy Carter is getting up there …