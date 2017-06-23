Senator Kamala Harris continues to help lead the charge in the effort to keep taxpayer funds flowing to one of the Democrats’ biggest supporters:

Blocking millions from getting preventive care at Planned Parenthood is wrong. Women in this country will not be silenced on this issue. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 22, 2017

First of all, a point of order:

No one is #blocking anyone from getting an abortion

Or any other so called "care" from @PPact

Rather, we demand taxpayers NOT pay the bill. https://t.co/zhiW6BC9iv — Tom T. ن‎ חי™ (@VRWCTexan) June 23, 2017

Yep. And considering Harris was the California Attorney General who led the charge to put the people who made the undercover videos for the Center for Medical Progress behind bars (nearly all charges were recently dropped) there’s a fair measure of irony here:

not to be confused of course with trying to block millions from seeing what actually goes inside planned parenthood https://t.co/qD1kAs1GdP — Nino (@baldingschemer) June 22, 2017

Ding! Ding! Ding!

But, Planned Parenthood does not do preventative health care. They do not even own 1 mamogram. #HonestyIsNotADemocratTrait https://t.co/0qhueSfZOP — Joan ♡ (@waybaby) June 23, 2017

Planned Parenthood just spent $730,000 on failed attempt to buy #GA6 special election, they should've spent that money on services for women https://t.co/rDVdbrg2rk — dfconservative (@BigRfaze) June 22, 2017

And they dropped tens of millions of dollars to try and get Hillary Clinton and other Dems elected last year. How’d that work out?