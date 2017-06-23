Senator Kamala Harris continues to help lead the charge in the effort to keep taxpayer funds flowing to one of the Democrats’ biggest supporters:

Yep. And considering Harris was the California Attorney General who led the charge to put the people who made the undercover videos for the Center for Medical Progress behind bars (nearly all charges were recently dropped) there’s a fair measure of irony here:

And they dropped tens of millions of dollars to try and get Hillary Clinton and other Dems elected last year. How’d that work out?

