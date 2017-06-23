Hillary.

Please. Just shut up.

Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they're the death party. https://t.co/jCStfOaBjy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 23, 2017

Are you kidding with this?! Only just last week a crazed PROGRESSIVE (you know, one of YOUR people, Hillary) opened fire on a baseball field of Republicans nearly killing Scalise … so either she’s completely lost it after that fall on 9/11 last year OR she’s just evil.

While attacking Republicans, you downplayed the VA scandal, wherein government abuse actively & literally led to deaths. https://t.co/T7gd5Jgc0t — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2017

Thousands died because the VA sucked, not to mention the four men who were murdered under her watch in Benghazi.

She has a lot of nerve calling ANYONE the death party.

Grrr.

There's a reason you're the only losing candidate to actually drop in favorability post-election… and you were already historically low. pic.twitter.com/XkijhRsP4K — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 23, 2017

She is the only candidate to have lost an election who became even MORE unpopular after she got her butt kicked.

Guess bitter and ugly don’t exactly inspire people to think much of you.

Congressmen were targeted for assassination a week ago over political views. Way to turn down the rhetoric Hill. https://t.co/c1t7YgOFJD — The Right Wing M (@TheRightWingM) June 23, 2017

It’s like she’s still campaigning and not in a good way.

Says the party that wants to fund planned parenthood?

So that makes you the Baby killer party? You must be so proud — Donnie Marris (@DarthDonnie) June 23, 2017

Oopsie.

Yeah, that's not divisive and dangerous rhetoric or anything. Hope you're happy when the next Republican is shot. — Eric Hutchison (@EricSHutchison) June 23, 2017

All she knows is divisive … that’s just one of the reasons she wasn’t ’50 points ahead’ and why she LOST bigly.

On a good day.

Way to go you Liberal hag. Stir up more death talk. Don't you have an email to hide or something? — New Party (@RDSUK) June 23, 2017

Except we aren't the ones going around shooting people due to party politics — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 23, 2017

You're still not sure why you lost to Cheeto Jesus? Re-read this tweet, Gammy MeeMaw™. https://t.co/EuOtCJN2vJ — Chelsea's Resumé™ (@EF517_V2) June 23, 2017

Keep reminding her that she LOST to one of the most unpopular candidates in HISTORY … which makes her even more unpopular.

Ugh, she’s just AWFUL!

