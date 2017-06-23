Obama admin just keeps on LOSING.

WaPo — Senior Obama administration official on how they handled Russia hack: “I feel like we sort of choked.” https://t.co/iiuMo2TgCs — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 23, 2017

From The Washington Post:

But in the end, in late December, Obama approved a modest package combining measures that had been drawn up to punish Russia for other issues — expulsions of 35 diplomats and the closure of two Russian compounds — with economic sanctions so narrowly targeted that even those who helped design them describe their impact as largely symbolic. Obama also approved a previously undisclosed covert measure that authorized planting cyber weapons in Russia’s infrastructure, the digital equivalent of bombs that could be detonated if the United States found itself in an escalating exchange with Moscow. The project, which Obama approved in a covert-action finding, was still in its planning stages when Obama left office. It would be up to President Trump to decide whether to use the capability.

So it sounds like Obama’s admin didn’t think it would be a big deal because Hillary would win so they weren’t overly proactive with the investigation.

And then when it was too late, it became Trump’s problem.

Go figure.

Most damning: lack of urgency based on the belief that Clinton would win. https://t.co/SJkwsNgeWu — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 23, 2017

So damning.

And sadly so typical.

The fact that the Obama admin barely acted because they were sure Hillary would win and didn't want to hamstring her is a HUGE deal. https://t.co/7oQsyZl3oe — neontaster (@neontaster) June 23, 2017

Their own smug arrogance clearly bit them in the arse this time …