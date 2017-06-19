CBS, always keeping it classy.

CBS News: Was The Steve Scalise Shooting ‘To Some Degree Self-Inflicted’? https://t.co/fkV6SZ34wa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 19, 2017

From TownHall:

CBS News’ Scott Pelley offered a commentary last week, calling the attacking congressional Republicans self-inflicted “to some degree,” so Rep. Scalise being shot was partially his fault. That’s classy.

Clearly being classy is their NEW thing.

You really just have to shake your head at this point.

If a Democrat is shot, the shooter's politics are the problem. If a Republican is shot, the victim's politics are the problem. — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 18, 2017

Bingo.

Hello @CBSNews @ScottPelley how about this headline:

Was the #FinsburyPark van attack to some degree self-inflicted? — ChampionofDeplorable (@FJ473) June 19, 2017

Ok, that won’t go over well … at all.

Victim blaming.

Do they realize this is akin to blaming a woman for being raped if she wears a short skirt? — Libby Sternberg (@LibbysBooks) June 19, 2017

They’re too busy shaming Scalise for getting shot to actually think about WHY.

Related:

OOF: Glenn Thrush makes dig at Trump using Fox as his ‘press secretary’, trips over Obama and NYT

BAM: Buck Sexton has slam-tastic reality check for CNN about ‘Trump’s impeachment’