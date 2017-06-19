CBS, always keeping it classy.
CBS News: Was The Steve Scalise Shooting ‘To Some Degree Self-Inflicted’? https://t.co/fkV6SZ34wa
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 19, 2017
From TownHall:
CBS News’ Scott Pelley offered a commentary last week, calling the attacking congressional Republicans self-inflicted “to some degree,” so Rep. Scalise being shot was partially his fault. That’s classy.
Clearly being classy is their NEW thing.
JFC…. https://t.co/pKK9IhomxP
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2017
You really just have to shake your head at this point.
If a Democrat is shot, the shooter's politics are the problem.
If a Republican is shot, the victim's politics are the problem.
— Mo Mo (@molratty) June 18, 2017
Bingo.
Hello @CBSNews @ScottPelley how about this headline:
Was the #FinsburyPark van attack to some degree self-inflicted?
— ChampionofDeplorable (@FJ473) June 19, 2017
Ok, that won’t go over well … at all.
yes, he skirt was too short you idiots at @CBS @CBSNews @ScottPelley
— ChampionofDeplorable (@FJ473) June 19, 2017
Victim blaming.
Do they realize this is akin to blaming a woman for being raped if she wears a short skirt?
— Libby Sternberg (@LibbysBooks) June 19, 2017
They’re too busy shaming Scalise for getting shot to actually think about WHY.
