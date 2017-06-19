CBS, always keeping it classy.

From TownHall:

CBS News’ Scott Pelley offered a commentary last week, calling the attacking congressional Republicans self-inflicted “to some degree,” so Rep. Scalise being shot was partially his fault. That’s classy.

Clearly being classy is their NEW thing.

You really just have to shake your head at this point.

Bingo.

Ok, that won’t go over well … at all.

Victim blaming.

They’re too busy shaming Scalise for getting shot to actually think about WHY.

