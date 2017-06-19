Wow.

We agree with Glenn Thrush, but we’re pretty sure he won’t like how or WHY we agree with him.

Why doesn't @realDonaldTrump skip the press secretary search and just use @foxandfriends as his daily personal/presidential press briefing? https://t.co/3ru1IgWOBZ — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 19, 2017

He’s not wrong.

It’s ABSOLUTELY embarrassing for a media outlet to pretend it is in any way objective while falling all over itself to promote and support any one president. We agree.

Says the guy who admitted to Podesta "I'm a hack" as you would send him your stories for review. — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 19, 2017

Which is why is annoyed us SO MUCH when The New York Times, MSNBC and CNN smooched Obama’s backside 24/7.

But tell us more about mean ol’ Fox News and Trump.

yeah, maybe he could use CNN or MSNBC… they do a great job of not twisting his words into a political narrative….smdh — G (@TCC_Grouchy) June 19, 2017

Hard to take any of these media types seriously when they are complaining about their own behavior in another.

And Obama and CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, Washington Post, LA Times, Time, Newsweek, etc. — laser point (@PointLaser) June 19, 2017

And PBS, NPR …

Sorry not sorry.

