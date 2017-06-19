Wow.

We agree with Glenn Thrush, but we’re pretty sure he won’t like how or WHY we agree with him.

He’s not wrong.

It’s ABSOLUTELY embarrassing for a media outlet to pretend it is in any way objective while falling all over itself to promote and support any one president. We agree.

Which is why is annoyed us SO MUCH when The New York Times, MSNBC and CNN smooched Obama’s backside 24/7.

But tell us more about mean ol’ Fox News and Trump.

Hard to take any of these media types seriously when they are complaining about their own behavior in another.

And PBS, NPR

Sorry not sorry.

