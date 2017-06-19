CNN is gonna CNN. *eye roll*

If they were going to hand out an award for most passive-aggressive, sideways attack on legal gun owners in a single tweet, this one would be RIGHT up there.

Almost 1,300 children die and 5,790 are treated for gunshot wounds annually in the US, a new study suggests https://t.co/JhaCBGIosR pic.twitter.com/VN7KTnsDSI — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2017

Children. Apparently CNN wants us to think there are thousands of little kids running around getting shot, injured and even killed.

Right.

Via CNN:

Boys accounted for 82% of all child firearm deaths and about 84% of all nonfatal firearm injuries that were medically treated in the study. African-American children had the highest rates of firearm homicide, and white and Native American children had the highest rates of firearm suicide.

‘Boys’.

How many are of them are violent teenage gang members? https://t.co/psy4e7gI3D — Arie Friedman, MD (@ArieFriedman) June 19, 2017

It’s like CNN leaves out that lil nugget, how many of these ‘children’ are gang members? And we don’t mean a gang of little boys playing cops and robbers …

We mean THESE children.

How many of those are gangsters? — Chris Simpson (@Chris_Simpson13) June 19, 2017

You know, the ones who rob convenience stores, attack a cop and get shot?

Ok, now do abortion. — Brian B👌🏻 (@acebb20) June 19, 2017

D’oh!

Don’t hold your breath. Like the rest of the Leftist media, the only ‘children’ they seem to care about are those who serve their agenda. Admitting hundreds of thousands of innocent children are slaughtered via abortion every year doesn’t exactly help their case.

But guuuuuuuns!