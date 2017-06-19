CNN’s “Reliable Sources” asked a question yesterday that got some much-needed reality checking from Buck Sexton:

It's not a secret pic.twitter.com/z8RVstCyEK — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 18, 2017

Ha! Maybe it’s harder to see from inside the bubble, but from the outside, not so much:

Secretly?? I spewed my coffee when I read that! — Clever Takes (@clevertakes) June 18, 2017

It really isn't a secret, it's pretty out in the open…. https://t.co/mLIn9G7MUA — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) June 19, 2017

They're actively aiding in & pushing for a coup d'etat https://t.co/p20Hm97LGf — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 18, 2017