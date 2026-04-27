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Sick Twist: Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Says Trump’s Popularity Problem Justifies Attempts on His Life

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 27, 2026
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Yet another elected Democrat is blaming Trump for his own brush with death. Of course they are.

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So clearly, if someone tries to kill the President, it's the President's fault. He should have acted better or something. 

Maybe his skirt was too short.

A Republican would never get away with blaming an assassination attempt on a Democrat President's low approval ratings. The Corporate Media would lose their minds. 

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It's like they have no sense of decency. 

Democrats are always shifting blame when in reality, they are the issue.

Because Republicans aren't crazed lunatics. 

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They have no desire to live peacefully with conservatives. 

Clearly!

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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