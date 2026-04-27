Sick Twist: Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Says Trump’s Popularity Problem Justifies Attempts on His Life

Yet another elected Democrat is blaming Trump for his own brush with death. Of course they are.

SICK!



Democrat Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi blames President Trump for the assassination attempts against him:



“Three assassination attempts on him, his very low approval ratings which unfortunately fuel a lot of disaffection.”



What is wrong with Democrats? pic.twitter.com/MI2YkfBeOn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

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So clearly, if someone tries to kill the President, it's the President's fault. He should have acted better or something.

U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL8) saying that about President Donald Trump makes Raja Krishnamoorthi an abuser, and abusers turn the tables on victims. He gaslights President Donald Trump by saying that the President is responsible for the abuse. https://t.co/KjJ9A2wYNc — Overt Intent (@OvertIntent) April 27, 2026

Maybe his skirt was too short.

This is @cnn. Self righteous @jaketapper won't scold a Democrat congressman who says garbage like this. PEOPLE HATE THE MEDIA yet you'd never see me endorse violence against them https://t.co/EoOHtMxbD5 — Dino75 (@GenX975) April 27, 2026

A Republican would never get away with blaming an assassination attempt on a Democrat President's low approval ratings. The Corporate Media would lose their minds.

How many dudes named Krishnamoorthi were there in the original 13 colonies? https://t.co/3s0BgG53MI — snowblinder76 (@snowblinder76) April 27, 2026

The Dems are beyond redemption.

Just patently insane talking points this time around. https://t.co/GPG9bpwBOG — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) April 27, 2026

These people are completely shameful 😒 https://t.co/x0wRa9HVSv — Lauraann Williams (@LauraannWillia3) April 27, 2026

It's like they have no sense of decency.

The D party is a national domestic terrorist cell. https://t.co/a0iTRbm6SK — Ashton Cox (@coxashton82) April 27, 2026

DEMOCRATS ARE THE PROBLEM ALWAYS HAVE BEEN https://t.co/7vgNVmYbF3 — Retse (@Retse01975245) April 27, 2026

Democrats are always shifting blame when in reality, they are the issue.

@RajaForIL If I am watching the video correctly, did you just claim he wore a skirt that was too short?https://t.co/krjJyV0gCu — UncappedTurtle (Shellebrity) (@uncappedturtle) April 27, 2026

Biden’s approval ratings were terrible but didn’t lead to assassination attempts. 🥴 Sick, indeed! — Flyover Country Gal ✝️🇺🇸 (@FlyoverCntryGal) April 27, 2026

Because Republicans aren't crazed lunatics.

How in the world are the rest of us supposed to live peacefully with Democrats? — AmericanUniTees (@AmericanUniTees) April 27, 2026

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They have no desire to live peacefully with conservatives.

Biden had the same approval ratings, and no one tried to kill that decrepit old bastard. Because Republicans and Democrats are not the same. But it does make sense. Leftists have never been shy about their belief that if someone’s existence is inconvenient for you, you should be… — Txnbybirth (@Txnbybirth) April 27, 2026

Democrats are the enemies of the American people. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) April 27, 2026

Clearly!

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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