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Chuck Todd Says Trump Doesn’t Care About the Safety of Anyone in His Orbit Except Himself

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 27, 2026
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

This is wishful thinking. Basement podcaster Chuck Todd tells fellow basement podcaster Chris Cillizza that he won't be going to any more events where President Donald Trump is present. We don't think Todd has to worry about ever getting that close to Trump ever again. Cillizza agrees that wherever Trump goes, chaos follows … "chaos" being unhinged, violent leftists with assassination fantasies. We're not sure where Todd is getting this idea other than from his own TDS-addled brain, but he claims that Trump doesn't care about the safety of anyone in his orbit, only himself. 

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"I don't feel safe." Good thing there's no reason for Todd to leave his house ever again.

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"Chaos follows."

***

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CHRIS CILLIZZA CHUCK TODD DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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