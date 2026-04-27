Chuck Todd Says Trump Doesn’t Care About the Safety of Anyone in His Orbit Except Himself

This is wishful thinking. Basement podcaster Chuck Todd tells fellow basement podcaster Chris Cillizza that he won't be going to any more events where President Donald Trump is present. We don't think Todd has to worry about ever getting that close to Trump ever again. Cillizza agrees that wherever Trump goes, chaos follows … "chaos" being unhinged, violent leftists with assassination fantasies. We're not sure where Todd is getting this idea other than from his own TDS-addled brain, but he claims that Trump doesn't care about the safety of anyone in his orbit, only himself.

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"I'm not going to any more events where Trump is at them. I don't feel safe." --@chucktodd pic.twitter.com/LHi7T64mL0 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 27, 2026

"I don't feel safe." Good thing there's no reason for Todd to leave his house ever again.

Extraordinary rectal-cranial inversion. — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) April 27, 2026

Chuck should try asking his friends to calm down and stop shooting at people. — dialetheic bias (@biasbreakdown) April 27, 2026

If Democrat psychopaths stopped shooting at the President, this wouldn't be happening. — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) April 27, 2026

Create the problem, then wonder why the problem exists.



Stunning. — Kev🏴 (@X1284846) April 27, 2026

HE doesn't feel safe. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) April 27, 2026

Who asked him to be there, to begin with? — Tanya Berlaga 🇮🇱 (@TBerlaga) April 27, 2026

Well, he would not be invited, would he. — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) April 27, 2026

Someone create a safe space for Chuck — Man In The Middle with Rayme (@RaymonScannell) April 27, 2026

The press whips their mentally ill audience into a murderous rage and then the press doesn’t feel safe around their fans when they kill. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 27, 2026

So you stir up violence by parroting leftist talking points…



Then you’re too afraid to be around the potential results of said talking points. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 27, 2026

So he's confirming liberals are violent homicidal maniacs. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 27, 2026

So someone spouting standard legacy media, talking points tries to assassinate the president and then you blame the president for making you unsafe? Are you people kidding me with this? — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 27, 2026

"Chaos follows him" in other words, you admit your fellow democrats are violent lunatics who won't stop til he's dead.



Nice victim blaming good lord — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 27, 2026

How dare Trump do chaotic things like getting attacked by leftists. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 27, 2026

Don't either of you feel any responsibility for the current environment? — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) April 27, 2026

Translation; You and Chuck have excited your followers to a level of violence that even scares you. — Gordon 💥🇺🇸💥✡️ (@StopTheCoup2020) April 27, 2026

The arsonist says he’s going to no more fires he set. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) April 27, 2026

So Chuck Todd is openly admitting that he's afraid to go places Donald Trump willingly, knowingly goes to because Chuck is scared. That's quite the brave reporter! — lazlo tooth (@lazlototh67) April 27, 2026

If you lefties would stop encouraging your idiot friends to try to kill him, maybe chaos wouldn’t be following him so much. Moron. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) April 27, 2026

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Congrats on cultivating such a toxic environment that the journalists responsible are too cowardly to even set foot in it.



POTUS doesn’t have that luxury. — Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) April 27, 2026

"Chaos follows."

"Chaos follows him"



Seriously? There's a name for the ideology that's responsible for all the "chaos". — Johnny (@JohnnyUtah27) April 27, 2026

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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