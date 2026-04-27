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CA’s First Partner Shocked Seeing Trump Speak to a Female Journalist With That Level of Contempt

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

As our own Doug Powers has reported, Axios published a piece noting that President Donald Trump was back to engaging in hostilities with the media "less than 24 hours after their shared brush with death." Most folks saw it the other way around: 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell decided to read to Trump from his would-be assassin's manifesto, accusing him of being a rapist, pedophile, and traitor. Trump said he knew it was coming and called O'Donnell "a disgrace" after she played dumb and asked Trump if he thought Cole Allen was referring to him.

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California's first family was watching the broadcast, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom was "shocked" at the level of contempt that Trump would show to a woman journalist. So, Newsom's suddenly into gender roles? Because it wasn't that long ago, she was encouraging boys to play with dolls and parents to gender-swap male heroes in children's books.

The post continues:

… given his pattern of behavior.

But that is the problem. Because when that level of disrespect from the highest office in the country repeats itself, it starts to trickle down into our culture and define what power looks like, shaping how boys and plenty of men see women and girls and what they come to accept as normal behavior.

"Shaping how boys and men see women and girls." Yes, girls should be able to read from a would-be assassin's smears of the president, and he should just sit there and take it. Maybe Gavin would, considering the way he sits. Is this Harvey Weinstein's old squeeze talking:

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It wasn't misogyny; it was a response to hackery. Is O'Donnell a girlboss who can take it, or does Trump need to treat her with kid gloves because she's just a woman?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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