CA’s First Partner Shocked Seeing Trump Speak to a Female Journalist With That Level of Contempt

As our own Doug Powers has reported, Axios published a piece noting that President Donald Trump was back to engaging in hostilities with the media "less than 24 hours after their shared brush with death." Most folks saw it the other way around: 60 Minutes' Norah O'Donnell decided to read to Trump from his would-be assassin's manifesto, accusing him of being a rapist, pedophile, and traitor. Trump said he knew it was coming and called O'Donnell "a disgrace" after she played dumb and asked Trump if he thought Cole Allen was referring to him.

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California's first family was watching the broadcast, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom was "shocked" at the level of contempt that Trump would show to a woman journalist. So, Newsom's suddenly into gender roles? Because it wasn't that long ago, she was encouraging boys to play with dolls and parents to gender-swap male heroes in children's books.

My family and I watched the 60 Minutes interview with Donald Trump and Norah O’Donnell last night, and we were shocked. Seeing a president speak to a woman journalist with that level of contempt — and a clear allergy to facts — is disturbing, though at this point not unexpected… — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) April 27, 2026

The post continues:

… given his pattern of behavior. But that is the problem. Because when that level of disrespect from the highest office in the country repeats itself, it starts to trickle down into our culture and define what power looks like, shaping how boys and plenty of men see women and girls and what they come to accept as normal behavior.

"Shaping how boys and men see women and girls." Yes, girls should be able to read from a would-be assassin's smears of the president, and he should just sit there and take it. Maybe Gavin would, considering the way he sits. Is this Harvey Weinstein's old squeeze talking:

Thank you to Norah, all of the female journalists, and frankly to all of YOU who continue to be brave and speak truth to power.



This culture of misogyny is on all of us, and it has to end. — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) April 27, 2026

You’re annoying. This isn’t about men vs women. He speaks to men the same way.



The feminist act is stupid. And women aren’t above reproach.



“Seeing a president speak to a woman journalist with….” Please stop and be quiet. — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) April 27, 2026

As a woman, let me just say….. pic.twitter.com/7B00gjx5GN — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 27, 2026

Not everyone is an expert in dealing with the media. For instance, that’s why you reached out to Harvey Weinstein for advice for Gavin after he slept with his secretary. pic.twitter.com/K0L6SUTq1X — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 27, 2026

Didn’t you boink Harvey? I honestly don’t think women need you, of all people, to represent them. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 27, 2026

Were you shocked at how Jimmy Kimmel treated Melania? — Lisa Cusack (@lisa_4_la) April 27, 2026

Calling someone a misogynist just because the reporter they pushed back on is a woman is one of the most intellectually lazy tactics out there. — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) April 27, 2026

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She deserved every bit of it. She was obtuse and condescending and disrespectful. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) April 27, 2026

I thought women were tough enough to handle men on an equal level according to what the Left told me.



Why do they require special accommodation if they are equal to men? — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) April 27, 2026

Why should women get special treatment? He treats all his enemies with brutality - and the MSM is clearly an enemy.



Equality doesn't mean kid gloves. Grow up. — Bob Hoge (@Bob_Hoge_CA) April 27, 2026

You’ve got to be freaking kidding me with this ridiculously ignorant comment — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) April 27, 2026

How would you feel if I interviewed your husband and accused him of being a coke snorting philandering embezzler (all true by the way)? Would you defend me, a female? Or your shitheel husband? — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) April 27, 2026

Why would you want Trump to treat a woman “journalist” any differently from how he would a male one?



Can a woman not handle the job the same as a man, in your opinion?



Seems kinda sexist, Jen! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2026

she worked damned hard to earn that contempt, so there was no reason to deprive her of it — streiff (@streiffredstate) April 27, 2026

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Stop making it a victimhood attack on women when we all know Trump deals with “gotcha” baiting journalists in this same way regardless of gender — Tara (@Tara4America) April 27, 2026

Get over yourself, you can’t even tell me what a woman is. — Righteous Anger (@righteousang) April 27, 2026

It wasn't misogyny; it was a response to hackery. Is O'Donnell a girlboss who can take it, or does Trump need to treat her with kid gloves because she's just a woman?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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