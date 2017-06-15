Interesting how hard the Leftist media is working to pretend it’s not their fault that some crazy jackass opened fire on a bunch of Republicans yesterday. NYT went so far as to bring up Gabby Giffords and pretend that Sarah Palin’s campaign had put crosshairs on the representative specifically.

Which it did not.

The NYT did correct the article … sorta, but let’s be honest, their whole schtick is not about facts, it’s about agenda and narrative.

Six years from now, the NYT editorial board will lecture us about that time a right-winger shot Democrats on a baseball field. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 15, 2017

Kinda like how the parties have magically switched places over the years when it comes to the KKK and racism? Democrats love to pretend their party wasn’t behind the Klan …

Anything to keep themselves from looking like the bad guys they can be.

Pathetic. NYT editorial board, Google is your friend. Facts are friends. https://t.co/hPLnyXlKQK — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 15, 2017

Would have taken maybe 60 seconds to realize that crosshairs thing was BS.

This tweet makes me want to laugh, cry, and throw my phone into the wall at the same time. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) June 15, 2017

We laughed.

We cried.

We did not throw a phone though.

Heh.

Lee Harvey Oswald. The lie stuck. — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 15, 2017

Yup.

At the rate they’re going … possible.

Six years from now @NYT will be no more. — Jacqueline Gan (@j082298) June 15, 2017

Eh, no big loss.

Your best tweet. Retire now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2017

Noooooo! Not Guy!

